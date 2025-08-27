Max Verstappen and Lando Norris summoned by FIA for Dutch Grand Prix

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris are among six F1 stars who have been summoned ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix weekend by the sport's governing body the FIA.

Each race weekend, drivers and team principals are summoned to an official FIA press conference to speak to the media, with drivers sitting down on a Thursday before the action gets underway, and the team principals on a Friday after practice sessions.

Following a summer break from the season, F1 returns this weekend at Zandvoort for the Dutch GP, with Verstappen hoping to get back to winning ways in front of his home fans.

And he will be taking part in the first press conference of the weekend, alongside Ollie Bearman and Gabriel Bortoleto.

Then, later in the afternoon, Norris is joined by Isack Hadjar and Williams' Alex Albon. Albon's boss James Vowles is part of the team principals' press conference on Friday alongside Toto Wolff and Alpine boss Flavio Briatore.

The FIA selects drivers and team principals at random at each race weekend throughout the season.

F1 heads to Zandvoort this weekend

F1 season resumes

The Dutch GP will see a continuation of the closely-fought championship battle between McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, who leads his British team-mate by nine points.

Verstappen has to start picking up regular race victories if he has any chance of joining that title fight, with the Dutchman currently 97 points behind Piastri having won just two races in 2025.

There are 10 races left in the season, with the final nine after the Dutch GP taking place in a relatively short space of time between September 7 - December 7.

That run includes two double headers and a triple header, which has made it vitally important this year that all team personnel were allowed a proper break via the FIA's mandatory summer shutdown rules.

Press conferences (all times BST)

Thursday 12:30 Max Verstappen Red Bull Ollie Bearman Haas Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber

Thursday 13:00 Lando Norris McLaren Alex Albon Williams Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls

Friday 13:30 Toto Wolff Mercedes Flavio Briatore Alpine James Vowles Williams

