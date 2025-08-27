F1 star set to serve delayed FIA penalty at next race

It has been confirmed that an F1 star must serve a delayed five-place grid penalty on his next outing.

The news will no doubt come as a blow for Cadillac and their new signing, Valtteri Bottas, who was this week announced as one half of the team's driver lineup for 2026 alongside Sergio Perez.

Despite being without a full-time seat since his Sauber dismissal at the end of last season, Bottas won't be able to escape a punishment handed out on his last appearance.

The Finn was handed a five-place grid penalty following a collision with Kevin Magnussen at the 2024 season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

A revised section of FIA regulations had cast doubt over whether sanction would be imposed, as it states that such penalties would be served 'at the driver’s next Sprint or Race in which the driver participates in the subsequent twelve-month period'.

But as reported by The Race, the new rules don't apply to decisions taken under the previous regulations, meaning Bottas will likely suffer the consequences at the Australian GP on March 8.

"Currently the penalty will stand, as there is no mechanism to retroactively amend the penalty that was applied under the regulations in force at the time," an FIA spokesperson explained.

"The change of regulation [for 2026] is intended to avoid similar anomalous situations in future."

Valtteri Bottas will line up alongside Sergio Perez at Cadillac next season

Bottas and Perez team up at Cadillac

The news will do little to dampen the enthusiasm of Bottas, however, after finally securing a spot on the grid following a campaign on the sidelines.

The 35-year-old has spent 2025 back at former team Mercedes as reserve driver, providing support to George Russell and rookie Kimi Antonelli.

Bottas - a 10-time grand prix winner - will look to use his vast experience in the sport to give his new employers the best possible chance of getting off to a positive start next season.

Perez, meanwhile, has some work to do in order to restore his reputation following a dismal final year at Red Bull.

The Mexican played a crucial role in securing two consecutive constructors' titles for Red Bull as partner to Max Verstappen but suffered a catastrophic drop-off in performance last season which ultimately cost him his seat.

