The FIA have confirmed a mandatory change for all teams at this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix as the sport returns from the annual summer shutdown.

After over three weeks without championship action, F1 returns for the second half of the 2025 campaign with Zandvoort next up on the hectic 24-race calendar.

And ahead of the season's 15th round, F1' s governing body have confirmed alongside tyre supplier Pirelli that a different set of compounds than those allocated at last year's Dutch GP will be used this weekend.

Pirelli’s weekend preview read: "For the race in the Netherlands, Pirelli has gone a step softer in terms of compounds than last year. The teams will have a choice of the C2 as Hard, the C3 as Medium and the C4 as Soft, whereas in 2024 the available compounds were C1, C2 and C3.

"The decision, taken in conjunction with the FIA and the championship promoter, has the aim of increasing the likelihood of a strategy based on two stops, rather than just the one-stop, which has been the predominant choice since this race returned to the calendar in 2022."

Max Verstappen will be under pressure to perform in front of the Orange Army this weekend

FIA make pit lane change for Dutch GP

Ahead of their 500th F1 grand prix, Pirelli addressed a circuit-specific issue in the Netherlands, saying: "According to simulations provided by the teams, the one-stop is still quickest, partly because overtaking is notoriously difficult at Zandvoort, with very few straights apart from the main one, combined with the fact the whole track is quite narrow."

As a result, the FIA have also made the decision ahead of this weekend's race to increase the pit lane speed limit from 60 to 80 km/h which in turn will reduce the time taken for a pit stop.

Additionally, every car and all the slick tyres will carry a special 500 GP logo to commemorate Pirelli's F1 milestone.

Max Verstappen will be feeling the pressure to perform in front of his home crowd whilst rivals McLaren look to increase their lead in both standings.

After a ninth career win for Lando Norris at the Hungarian GP last time out, there are just nine points separating the British star from championship leader Oscar Piastri, whilst Verstappen has fallen even further behind the papaya duo in third.

After a chaotic season for Red Bull, the Dutchman is in dire need of a positive result, and where better to achieve it than at his home grand prix?

