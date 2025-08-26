Champion tipped for SHOCK Red Bull move

Red Bull are keen on signing a world champion driver to their F1 driver lineup for the 2026 campaign, according to reports.

While star man Max Verstappen has confirmed he will be staying with the team next season after months of speculation over his future, there remains great uncertainty over who will partner the Dutchman.

But four-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou is believed to be high on the team's list of potential candidates.

A report published by US publication IndyStar claims that 'sources with direct knowledge' have told them that talks have taken place between the two parties.

Palou - fresh off securing his fourth IndyCar title in five seasons - personally denied there had been any discussion, as did his manager and representatives of his current employers, Chip Ganassi Racing Team.

However, the 28-year-old's contract reportedly includes an exit clause for F1 via a buyout, which would open the door for a move should a formal offer be made.

GPFans have contacted Red Bull for comment on the rumours.

Alex Palou is being strongly linked with a move to Red Bull next season

Can Palou spark Red Bull recovery?

Although not a household name for F1 fans, Palou does have some experience behind the wheel of an F1 car, having previously tested for McLaren and participated in free practice for the squad at the 2022 United States Grand Prix.

It promises to be an intriguing few months for Red Bull, who are still readjusting to life without team principal Christian Horner at the helm after he was dismissed from his role over this summer.

Laurent Mekies has taken on the responsibility having stepped up from Racing Bulls, but the Frenchman has no shortage of problems to solve in the immediate future.

With their constructors' championship hopes already over for another year, and with Verstappen set to lose his drivers' crown to either Oscar Piastri or Lando Norris, the team are preparing for their first year without a title since 2020.

Their cause hasn't been helped by the performances of Verstappen's team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, who replaced Liam Lawson after just two races at the start of this season.

It was hoped that the Japanese racer could replicate the kind of form he demonstrated at Racing Bulls over recent years, but the move has not gone according to plan.

Having picked up just seven points from 12 outings, he is facing a monumental battle to hold onto the seat for next year.

Both Verstappen and Tsunoda will aim to kickstart the final stint of the 2025 season with a positive result at this weekend's Dutch GP.

F1 HEADLINES: Christian Horner tipped for Aston Martin move as Red Bull make huge decision

READ MORE: Cadillac confirm driver lineup as axed F1 stars return

NEWSLETTER: F1's summer break shopping list - Part 1

Related