Piastri addresses McLaren 'tension' as Norris fight heats up

2025 F1 championship leader Oscar Piastri has opened up about whether he feels any tension between he and McLaren team-mate Lando Norris.

The papaya F1 duo are currently preparing to return to the track after the summer break, with just nine points between them in the drivers' standings heading into this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix.

Piastri and Norris have raced alongside one another since 2023, but only this season have McLaren had to face up to the reality that they have now acquired two No.1 drivers.

However, just last month, McLaren CEO Zak Brown reiterated that his F1 team will not choose a single driver to prioritise in the current title fight, stating: "We believe the benefits of racing this way far outweigh the consequences."

As the fight between the two McLaren drivers heats up, Piastri has discussed their dynamic as team-mates and how it has evolved now they are embroiled in a race to achieve their first maiden championship.

"It's an interesting dynamic, I think," Piastri told F1.com.

"I think we both feel there's not really any tension. Well, there's not any tension at all, really. I think we get on very well."

Zak Brown insists McLaren won't choose a No.1 driver

McLaren's relaxed approach aiding Piastri

The Aussie racer continued, revealing how the demands of filming lighthearted race weekend content with McLaren helps to temper any tension between he and Norris on track.

"We're building Waffle Towers and doing silly stuff on Thursdays [at track] but obviously once we get on track, then the business starts and we're both very determined to try and win and try and get as many points as we can.

"There's definitely kind of two sides to it but if there's tension in wanting to beat each other, it never spills out off the track, which I think is a nice thing. It is an interesting dynamic in how it kind of changes and flows. We've always gotten on well, so I don't think that'll change," the 24-year-old concluded.

But there is still time for things to turn sour. At the British GP last month, Piastri cut a much more frustrated figure than usual having lost out to Norris and being hit with a penalty at Silverstone.

His usual calm demeanour faltered, even if just temporarily, and gave fans a glimpse into what could turn into a frequent occurrence in the second half of the season should Norris rack up enough points to close the gap in the title race.

Only time will tell if Piastri is always able to keep incidents such as the one in Silverstone separate to his relationship with Norris away from a race weekend.

