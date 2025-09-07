Max Verstappen and Lando Norris haven't crossed paths as frequently in 2025 as they did in 2024, but at Monza the Italian Grand Prix the simmering rivalry soon sparked into life.

While Norris appeared calm on camera, his true feelings were evident off-screen. Verstappen shocked many by clinching pole position on Saturday, raising predictions of a dramatic start on Sunday.

Norris enjoyed a better launch and even gained some ground before being forced onto the grass. Later, Verstappen lost control at the first chicane and chose to hand the lead over to Norris. It didn’t matter much in the end, as Verstappen soon caught up and won the race with ease.

Norris on the Verstappen Incident

After the race, Norris didn’t mince his words over the board radio, calling Verstappen an 'idiot' for intentionally driving him onto the grass and then cutting the corner.

Though he maintained his composure during the post-race interview, his frustration surfaced during the cooldown session. When the start was replayed on screen, Norris asked Oscar Piastri, 'You won’t get a penalty for that, will you?'

Piastri stayed silent. Many believe a penalty would have been issued if Verstappen hadn’t relinquished his position, but since he did, that advantage evaporated. In Norris’s view, however, the incident clearly warranted a penalty.

Fan reactions on the podium

It was clear during the podium ceremony which side the fans were on. When Norris took the stage, the Italian fans at the circuit decided to boo him. Verstappen faced the complete opposite reaction and was even serenaded during the Dutch national anthem.

