﻿
Lewis Hamilton at Monza

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton hit with Monza penalty as F1 star launches x-rated rant

Dan Ripley
Lewis Hamilton's disappointing showing during Italian Grand Prix qualifying has been further hit by an FIA penalty.

Max Verstappen launches x-rated blast at F1 rival

Max Verstappen launched a scathing assessment of one of his rivals during the Italian Grand Prix weekend.

Daniel Ricciardo F1 record wiped clean

Daniel Ricciardo's F1 record has finally been wiped clean, ahead of the Australian announcing a new role in motorsport.

F1 team confirm Pierre Gasly signing

Pierre Gasly has put pen to paper on a new Formula 1 contract with Alpine, committing to a long term deal.

FIA confirm Red Bull star stripped of victory at Italian GP

The FIA have confirmed that a young Red Bull star has been stripped of his victory during the Italian Grand Prix weekend.

F1 Italian Grand Prix qualifying hit with delay

Qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix was delayed due to a huge amount of gravel on the Monza track.

