A Formula One star has been given a penalty at the Italian Grand Prix after an FIA investigation in line with failing to follow sporting regulations.

Pierre Gasly endured a miserable Saturday afternoon in Monza after being eliminated in the first qualifying session having placed only 19th - one place off the bottom of the pile.

To make matters worse for the Frenchman - who won the race back in 2020 for AlphaTauri who are now known as Racing Bulls - he was outqualified by his Alpine team-mate Franco Colapinto.

Given his low position on the grid, his Alpine team opted to change the power unit in his car which although may give him better prospects for Sunday's race also mean he has broken F1 rules in the process.

Why is Pierre Gasly starting the Italian GP from the pit-lane?

The FIA confirmed on Saturday evening after qualifying that Gasly and Alpine had been referred to the stewards for 'failing to cover Gasly's car two hours after the chequered flag of qualifying' a breach of Article 40.6 of the F1 sporting regulations.

Alpine then confirmed on Sunday morning that in light of breaching a parc ferme curfew that Gasly would start the Monza showdown from the pit-lane.

Gasly's weekend had started on a high when early on Saturday morning it was announced he had signed a new deal with Alpine to extend his stay to the end of 2028.

But the 29-year-old now faces an uphill battle to salvage anything from the weekend as he aims to score his first points since July's Belgian Grand Prix.

