F1 Race Today: Italian Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream
Here is how you can watch the 16th round of the 2025 F1 championship for FREE as the Italian Grand Prix takes place today (Sunday, September 7) at 3pm local time (CEST).
Saturday at Monza provided electric on-track action as four-time champion Max Verstappen pipped Lando Norris to the top of the timesheets to steal pole position ahead of Sunday's race.
With Verstappen's Red Bull looking uncharacteristically quick around the iconic Italian circuit, McLaren title contenders Norris and Oscar Piastri had to settle for lining up P2 and P3 respectively for the main event.
Home heroes Ferrari have their work cut out for them in front of the tifosi thanks to a P5 qualification for Lewis Hamilton that will be converted into a P10 position on the starting grid thanks to a five-place penalty hanging over from last weekend's Dutch GP.
Charles Leclerc on the other hand is only starting from the second row having qualified P4, but fans of the Scuderia shouldn't lose hope just yet given that Leclerc managed to turn his P4 starting position into a victory at last year's Italian GP.
Here is what time and where you can watch the Italian GP for FREE wherever you are in the world.
Italian Grand Prix - Sunday, September 7, 2025
Lights out for the Italian Grand Prix takes place today (Sunday, September 7, 2025) at 3:00pm local time (CEST).
Find the race start times converted to your local time zone below:
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CEST)
|3:00 PM Sunday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|2:00 PM Sunday
|USA (EDT)
|9:00 AM Sunday
|USA (CDT)
|8:00 AM Sunday
|USA (PDT)
|6:00 AM Sunday
|Australia (AEST)
|11:00 PM Sunday
|Australia (AWST)
|9:00 PM Sunday
|Australia (ACST)
|10:30 PM Sunday
|Mexico (CST)
|7:00 AM Sunday
|Japan (JST)
|10:00 PM Sunday
|South Africa (SAST)
|3:00 PM Sunday
|Egypt (EEST)
|4:00 PM Sunday
|China (CST)
|9:00 PM Sunday
|India (IST)
|6:30 PM Sunday
|Brazil (BRT)
|10:00 AM Sunday
|Singapore (SGT)
|9:00 PM Sunday
|Turkey (EEST)
|4:00 PM Sunday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|4:00 PM Sunday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|5:00 PM Sunday
How to watch the Italian Grand Prix live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|*Italy
|TV8, Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN F1, Mediaset
|Canada
|CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|*Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|*Luxembourg
|RTL.Zwee
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|*Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
F1 fans can watch the Italian Grand Prix and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL Zwee).
For the race weekend at Monza, Italian channel TV8 is also showing Sunday's grand prix for free!
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
