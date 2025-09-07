close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Composite image of Piastri, Verstappen and Norris in front of Italian flag-themed background

F1 Race Today: Italian Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

F1 Race Today: Italian Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

Kerry Violet
Composite image of Piastri, Verstappen and Norris in front of Italian flag-themed background

Here is how you can watch the 16th round of the 2025 F1 championship for FREE as the Italian Grand Prix takes place today (Sunday, September 7) at 3pm local time (CEST).

Saturday at Monza provided electric on-track action as four-time champion Max Verstappen pipped Lando Norris to the top of the timesheets to steal pole position ahead of Sunday's race.

With Verstappen's Red Bull looking uncharacteristically quick around the iconic Italian circuit, McLaren title contenders Norris and Oscar Piastri had to settle for lining up P2 and P3 respectively for the main event.

Home heroes Ferrari have their work cut out for them in front of the tifosi thanks to a P5 qualification for Lewis Hamilton that will be converted into a P10 position on the starting grid thanks to a five-place penalty hanging over from last weekend's Dutch GP.

Charles Leclerc on the other hand is only starting from the second row having qualified P4, but fans of the Scuderia shouldn't lose hope just yet given that Leclerc managed to turn his P4 starting position into a victory at last year's Italian GP.

Here is what time and where you can watch the Italian GP for FREE wherever you are in the world.

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday, September 7, 2025

Lights out for the Italian Grand Prix takes place today (Sunday, September 7, 2025) at 3:00pm local time (CEST).

Find the race start times converted to your local time zone below:

Location Time
Local time (CEST)3:00 PM Sunday
British Summer Time (BST)2:00 PM Sunday
USA (EDT)9:00 AM Sunday
USA (CDT)8:00 AM Sunday
USA (PDT)6:00 AM Sunday
Australia (AEST)11:00 PM Sunday
Australia (AWST)9:00 PM Sunday
Australia (ACST)10:30 PM Sunday
Mexico (CST)7:00 AM Sunday
Japan (JST)10:00 PM Sunday
South Africa (SAST)3:00 PM Sunday
Egypt (EEST)4:00 PM Sunday
China (CST)9:00 PM Sunday
India (IST)6:30 PM Sunday
Brazil (BRT)10:00 AM Sunday
Singapore (SGT)9:00 PM Sunday
Turkey (EEST)4:00 PM Sunday
Saudi Arabia (AST)4:00 PM Sunday
United Arab Emirates (GST)5:00 PM Sunday

How to watch the Italian Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesESPN, ESPN Deportes
*ItalyTV8, Sky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaCCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN F1, Mediaset
CanadaCTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
*BelgiumRTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
*LuxembourgRTL.Zwee
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
BrazilBandeirantes, Bandsports
*AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

F1 fans can watch the Italian Grand Prix and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL Zwee).

For the race weekend at Monza, Italian channel TV8 is also showing Sunday's grand prix for free!

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton hit with Monza penalty as F1 star launches x-rated rant

F1 QUALIFYING RESULTS: Verstappen stuns McLaren with astonishing lap at Italian GP

READ MORE: FIA issue Oscar Piastri penalty verdict over Italian GP incident

F1 COMMENTATORS: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 teams including Martin Brundle, Naomi Schiff and Danica Patrick

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen McLaren F1 Lando Norris Oscar Piastri

Latest News

F1 2025 Italian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
Italian Grand Prix

F1 2025 Italian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

  • 7 minutes ago
FIA investigation sees F1 star demoted at Italian Grand Prix
Italian Grand Prix

FIA investigation sees F1 star demoted at Italian Grand Prix

  • 25 minutes ago
Red Bull star's LATE demotion confirmed ahead of Italian Grand Prix
Italian Grand Prix

Red Bull star's LATE demotion confirmed ahead of Italian Grand Prix

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Race Today: Italian Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream
Italian Grand Prix

F1 Race Today: Italian Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

  • 2 hours ago
FIA confirm Lando Norris among F1 stars hit by lap deletion at Italian GP
Italian Grand Prix

FIA confirm Lando Norris among F1 stars hit by lap deletion at Italian GP

  • Today 07:57
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton hit with Monza penalty as F1 star launches x-rated rant
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton hit with Monza penalty as F1 star launches x-rated rant

  • Today 06:57
More news

Most read

FIA announce late demotion for F1 star at Dutch Grand Prix
150.000+ views

FIA announce late demotion for F1 star at Dutch Grand Prix

  • 31 august
 Mercedes cut ties with race-winning driver for 2026
100.000+ views

Mercedes cut ties with race-winning driver for 2026

  • 29 august
 Sky Sports find Martin Brundle replacement
75.000+ views

Sky Sports find Martin Brundle replacement

  • 19 august
 F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton fights back as champion SPLITS McLarens at Dutch Grand Prix
50.000+ views

F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton fights back as champion SPLITS McLarens at Dutch Grand Prix

  • 29 august
 Max Verstappen Ferrari talks confirmed
40.000+ views

Max Verstappen Ferrari talks confirmed

  • 4 september
 F1 Results Today: Piastri rocked at Monza as red flag incident rules star out at Italian GP
25.000+ views

F1 Results Today: Piastri rocked at Monza as red flag incident rules star out at Italian GP

  • 5 september

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x