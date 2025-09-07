Here is how you can watch the 16th round of the 2025 F1 championship for FREE as the Italian Grand Prix takes place today (Sunday, September 7) at 3pm local time (CEST).

Saturday at Monza provided electric on-track action as four-time champion Max Verstappen pipped Lando Norris to the top of the timesheets to steal pole position ahead of Sunday's race.

With Verstappen's Red Bull looking uncharacteristically quick around the iconic Italian circuit, McLaren title contenders Norris and Oscar Piastri had to settle for lining up P2 and P3 respectively for the main event.

Home heroes Ferrari have their work cut out for them in front of the tifosi thanks to a P5 qualification for Lewis Hamilton that will be converted into a P10 position on the starting grid thanks to a five-place penalty hanging over from last weekend's Dutch GP.

Charles Leclerc on the other hand is only starting from the second row having qualified P4, but fans of the Scuderia shouldn't lose hope just yet given that Leclerc managed to turn his P4 starting position into a victory at last year's Italian GP.

Here is what time and where you can watch the Italian GP for FREE wherever you are in the world.

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday, September 7, 2025

Lights out for the Italian Grand Prix takes place today (Sunday, September 7, 2025) at 3:00pm local time (CEST).

Find the race start times converted to your local time zone below:

Location Time Local time (CEST) 3:00 PM Sunday British Summer Time (BST) 2:00 PM Sunday USA (EDT) 9:00 AM Sunday USA (CDT) 8:00 AM Sunday USA (PDT) 6:00 AM Sunday Australia (AEST) 11:00 PM Sunday Australia (AWST) 9:00 PM Sunday Australia (ACST) 10:30 PM Sunday Mexico (CST) 7:00 AM Sunday Japan (JST) 10:00 PM Sunday South Africa (SAST) 3:00 PM Sunday Egypt (EEST) 4:00 PM Sunday China (CST) 9:00 PM Sunday India (IST) 6:30 PM Sunday Brazil (BRT) 10:00 AM Sunday Singapore (SGT) 9:00 PM Sunday Turkey (EEST) 4:00 PM Sunday Saudi Arabia (AST) 4:00 PM Sunday United Arab Emirates (GST) 5:00 PM Sunday

How to watch the Italian Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes *Italy TV8, Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN F1, Mediaset Canada CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ *Belgium RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports *Luxembourg RTL.Zwee Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports *Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

F1 fans can watch the Italian Grand Prix and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL Zwee).

For the race weekend at Monza, Italian channel TV8 is also showing Sunday's grand prix for free!

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

