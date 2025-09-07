F1 2025 Italian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
F1 2025 Italian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
The starting grid for the 2025 Italian Grand Prix has been provisionally set, with Lewis Hamilton's penalty demoting him down five places.
Hamilton picked up the penalty at the Dutch GP last weekend for failing to slow down sufficiently under yellow flag conditions, but was unable to serve the penalty, so it was carried over to Monza, his first race for Ferrari at the historic track.
It means that the Brit will start down in 10th for Sunday's race, having qualified fifth, once again behind team-mate Charles Leclerc.
Meanwhile, Max Verstappen snatched pole position from McLaren with a stunning lap at the death, pinching it off Lando Norris.
Championship rivals Norris and Oscar Piastri will start second and third respectively for the race, with Leclerc fourth and George Russell making up the top five after Hamilton's penalty.
After his first Q1 exit of his rookie season with Racing Bulls, Isack Hadjar was due to start 16th but has confirmed he will start from the pit lane, having revealed his team would change many engine components on his car.
Pierre Gasly was also given a pit-lane start for similar reasons having qualified 19th for Alpine on Saturday.
Here's the starting grid for the 2025 Italian GP!
F1 Italian Grand Prix 2025 starting grid
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|2
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|5
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|6
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|7
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|8
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|9
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|10
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|11
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|13
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|14
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|16
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|17
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|18
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
*Alpine's Pierre Gasly and Racing Bull's Isack Hadjar will start from the pit-lane after breaching parc ferme conditions to change car components
How to watch Italian Grand Prix live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN F1, Mediaset
|Canada
|CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|*Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|*Luxembourg
|RTL.Zwee
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|*Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
F1 fans can watch Sunday's Italian Grand Prix and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL Zwee).
Coverage of Saturday's qualifying and Sunday's main event will also be shown for free on TV8 in Italy.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
