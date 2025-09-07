The starting grid for the 2025 Italian Grand Prix has been provisionally set, with Lewis Hamilton's penalty demoting him down five places.

Hamilton picked up the penalty at the Dutch GP last weekend for failing to slow down sufficiently under yellow flag conditions, but was unable to serve the penalty, so it was carried over to Monza, his first race for Ferrari at the historic track.

It means that the Brit will start down in 10th for Sunday's race, having qualified fifth, once again behind team-mate Charles Leclerc.

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen snatched pole position from McLaren with a stunning lap at the death, pinching it off Lando Norris.

Championship rivals Norris and Oscar Piastri will start second and third respectively for the race, with Leclerc fourth and George Russell making up the top five after Hamilton's penalty.

After his first Q1 exit of his rookie season with Racing Bulls, Isack Hadjar was due to start 16th but has confirmed he will start from the pit lane, having revealed his team would change many engine components on his car.

Pierre Gasly was also given a pit-lane start for similar reasons having qualified 19th for Alpine on Saturday.

Here's the starting grid for the 2025 Italian GP!

F1 Italian Grand Prix 2025 starting grid

*Alpine's Pierre Gasly and Racing Bull's Isack Hadjar will start from the pit-lane after breaching parc ferme conditions to change car components

How to watch Italian Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN F1, Mediaset Canada CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ *Belgium RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports *Luxembourg RTL.Zwee Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports *Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

F1 fans can watch Sunday's Italian Grand Prix and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL Zwee).

Coverage of Saturday's qualifying and Sunday's main event will also be shown for free on TV8 in Italy.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton hit with Monza penalty as F1 star launches x-rated rant

F1 QUALIFYING RESULTS: Verstappen stuns McLaren with astonishing lap at Italian GP

READ MORE: Mercedes star forced into shock retirement at Italian GP

F1 COMMENTATORS: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 teams including Martin Brundle, Naomi Schiff and Danica Patrick

Related