A star of the Red Bull F1 driver pool has confirmed that they will be handed a demotion for Sunday's Italian Grand Prix.

After a stunning final qualifying lap on Saturday afternoon, four-time champion Max Verstappen claimed the 45th pole position of his career.

The Dutchman will lead the pack for the final European F1 race of the 2025 campaign, but Racing Bulls driver Isack Hadjar believes he will be starting at the complete opposite end of the pack.

After the Red Bull junior joined Verstappen on the podium to claim his first F1 top three finish last time out, Hadjar will start last for the Italian GP, as he confirmed after qualifying at Monza.

Speaking to Sky Sports after his disappointing Q1 exit, the 20-year-old told Rachel Brookes he would be starting last, whilst also accusing Williams star Carlos Sainz of purposely getting in his way out on track.

"Anyway, I'm starting last tomorrow so even if I was putting it on pole, I wouldn't care," the Frenchman declared.

Hadjar reveals Italian GP penalty

Hadjar had already been summoned by the FIA on Saturday prior to the crucial qualifying session, after the stewards noted he had allegedly failed to follow race director's notes at Monza having not used the escape road at turns 4/5.

F1's governing body later confirmed that the Racing Bulls star had been given a warning, but that no sporting penalty had been applied as a result of the incident taking place during a practice session.

But despite avoiding a harsher punishment then, Hadjar later clarified his comments to Sky, confirming that his team would be changing everything on his car for Sunday and consequently, he would be starting from the pit lane.

Under the 2025 F1 sporting regulations rules, a complete power unit change requires any driver to start from the pit lane, and at this stage of the season, every driver is at risk of having to serve a penalty for changing any engine components having already maxed out their allowance for the year.

If Racing Bulls do carry out a complete power unit change, Hadjar's pit-lane start will see Lance Stroll, Franco Colapinto, Pierre Gasly and Liam Lawson all move up a place following Hadjar's initial P16 finish.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton hit with Monza penalty as F1 star launches x-rated rant

QUALIFYING RESULTS: Verstappen stuns McLaren with astonishing lap at Italian GP

READ MORE: FIA issue Oscar Piastri penalty verdict over Italian GP incident

READ MORE: Daniel Ricciardo signs new deal with Ford Racing

Related