Aston Martin lifeline emerges as Honda engine backed for major boost
Aston Martin lifeline emerges as Honda engine backed for major boost
Aston Martin and Honda could get some help from FIA rules
Honda could be set to receive a significant advantage in their fight to make a faintly competitive F1 engine in 2026.
Have you heard of ADUO? That's not your friendly neighbourhood sports writer completely failing to spell 'audio', it actually stands for Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities.
It's essentially a system by which underperforming power unit manufacturers (see: Honda) can apply for extra chances to upgrade their engines throughout the year at various points after the FIA's homologation deadline at the start of March.
Severely underperforming engines will get two upgrade homologation upgrades in 2026 and 2027, while moderately underperforming ones will get one chance in each year.
F1 HEADLINES: Truth behind GP Red Bull exit revealed, McLaren star gives up F1 dream
Aston Martin and Honda badly need the help
How does that help Honda? As we said, their engine is...well, pick your own word here if you want. Mercedes boss has been talking this week about the potential ADUO decisions the FIA has to make soon, and backed Honda for some additional help...but nobody else.
“It seems for me there’s one engine manufacturer that has a problem, and we need to help,” he told reporters this week. “But then all the others are pretty much in the same ballpark.
“So I would be very surprised actually to see, and disappointed, if ADUO decisions come up with any interferences into the competitive pecking order as it stands at the moment.”
Wolff added that he believes it would be against the spirit of the original rule if a team was actually able to overhaul the leading power unit manufacturer via ADUO changes, pointing out that the intention was to create parity, not completely reshape the field.
“The principle of the ADUO was to allow teams that were on the back foot to catch up – but not to leapfrog," the Austrian continued.
“It needs to be very clear that whatever decisions are being made and whatever team is granted an ADUO, any decision may have a big impact on the championship if not done with absolute precision and clarity and transparency.”
READ MORE: FIA announce series of F1 rule changes ahead of Miami Grand Prix
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
F1 News Today: World champion censored by his own management, McLaren star gives up F1 dream
- 2 hours ago
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Aston Martin lifeline emerges as Honda engine backed for major boost
F1 star involved as sex escort scandal uncovered
F1 News Today: World champion censored by his own management, McLaren star gives up F1 dream
The £10,000 precedent for Red Bull asking Max Verstappen to stick to F1
Latest News
Aston Martin lifeline emerges as Honda engine backed for major boost
- 26 minutes ago
F1 star involved as sex escort scandal uncovered
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: World champion censored by his own management, McLaren star gives up F1 dream
- 2 hours ago
The 'aggressive' F1 rule changes abandoned at FIA meeting
- 2 hours ago
Why are F1 cars even slower after FIA rule change?
- 3 hours ago
F1 team principal first to break silence over FIA rule changes
- Today 13:57
Most read
F1 News Today: F1 teams head to Nurburgring as FIA approve new race
- 4 april
FIA approve new race after F1 cancellations
- 3 april
FIA announce replacement races after Bahrain and Saudi Arabian GP cancellations
- 9 april
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen withdraw help from F1 star
- 4 april
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen triggers 2026 cancellations as McLaren secure Red Bull star
- 10 april
Charles Leclerc 'hires private team' for Ferrari F1 investigation
- 5 april