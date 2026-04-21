Aston Martin lifeline emerges as Honda engine backed for major boost

Aston Martin and Honda could get some help from FIA rules

Honda could be set to receive a significant advantage in their fight to make a faintly competitive F1 engine in 2026.

Have you heard of ADUO? That's not your friendly neighbourhood sports writer completely failing to spell 'audio', it actually stands for Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities.

It's essentially a system by which underperforming power unit manufacturers (see: Honda) can apply for extra chances to upgrade their engines throughout the year at various points after the FIA's homologation deadline at the start of March.

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Severely underperforming engines will get two upgrade homologation upgrades in 2026 and 2027, while moderately underperforming ones will get one chance in each year.

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Aston Martin and Honda badly need the help

How does that help Honda? As we said, their engine is...well, pick your own word here if you want. Mercedes boss has been talking this week about the potential ADUO decisions the FIA has to make soon, and backed Honda for some additional help...but nobody else.

“It seems for me there’s one engine manufacturer that has a problem, and we need to help,” he told reporters this week. “But then all the others are pretty much in the same ballpark.

“So I would be very surprised actually to see, and disappointed, if ADUO decisions come up with any interferences into the competitive pecking order as it stands at the moment.”

Wolff added that he believes it would be against the spirit of the original rule if a team was actually able to overhaul the leading power unit manufacturer via ADUO changes, pointing out that the intention was to create parity, not completely reshape the field.

“The principle of the ADUO was to allow teams that were on the back foot to catch up – but not to leapfrog," the Austrian continued.

“It needs to be very clear that whatever decisions are being made and whatever team is granted an ADUO, any decision may have a big impact on the championship if not done with absolute precision and clarity and transparency.”

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