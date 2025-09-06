Red Bull junior driver Isack Hadjar was called to see the stewards after FP3 at the Italian Grand Prix.

Hadjar - whose form in his rookie F1 season with Racing Bulls has been exceptional - has found himself in hot water with FIA stewards following an incident during the third and final practice session of the weekend.

The Frenchman has been noted for allegedly failing to follow race director's notes at the Monza circuit having not used the escape road at turns 4/5.

Hadjar had to report to see the stewards following the session, with an official statement released by FIA race stewards confirming the meeting will take place around 10 minutes after the session finished.

The incident came as Hadjar experienced a minor off at those corners, not jeopardising his session but nonetheless giving him something to explain in order to avoid punishment.

Hadjar's Red Bull credentials

20-year-old Hadjar enters this weekend's Italian GP full of confidence, having managed to secure his maiden career podium at the Dutch GP last time out.

It took Hadjar just 15 races in the sport to achieve that feat, and that is despite driving with Red Bull's junior team Racing Bulls.

Current Red Bull driver Yuki Tsunoda is still yet to get onto the podium in his career after 103 race starts, including 13 with the main Red Bull team.

All of these stats are pointing to a Hadjar promotion to race alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull in 2026, if he can maintain this level of form for the rest of 2025.

Tsunoda is out of contract at the end of this year and, after achieving just nine points in 13 race weekends for Red Bull this season, he is unlikely to be handed a new deal with the Milton Keynes-based outfit.

F1 HEADLINES: Two drivers replaced at Italian GP as official statement issued

READ MORE: Mercedes star forced into shock retirement at Italian GP

READ MORE: FIA announce penalty verdict for F1 star after controversial Italian GP incident

Related