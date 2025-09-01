F1 star opens door for huge Red Bull switch
F1 star opens door for huge Red Bull switch
Isack Hadjar made a bold declaration following his maiden F1 podium at the Dutch Grand Prix.
After running in fourth through the majority of Sunday’s grand prix, Hadjar was rewarded with his first podium following an engine failure from Lando Norris.
Speaking to Sky F1’s Craig Slater after the race, Hadjar said: “I mean we made no mistakes, went way better than we expected.
“My target was to keep my position at the start, I know it’s a very difficult track to overtake here so I was being smart, holding up the cars, the Ferraris behind in the middle sector and then pushing in the third sector to make sure I was safe.”
“You always need a miracle and unfortunately for Lando it benefitted me a lot and yeah, my first podium."
When asked how it changes his mindset about what he can achieve, Hadjar simply replied: “I need to go,” clearly desperate to celebrate with his team.
Slater snuck in one final question, asking: “They’ll [Red Bull] want you in the top team before long, do you feel more ready for it now?”
“I’m ready for anything,” Hadjar declared.
Could Hadjar’s podium prompt Red Bull switch?
Not only did Hadjar perform when it counted at the Dutch GP, but the rookie has performed consistently throughout the entire 2025 season.
The French driver is now 10th in the drivers’ standings, crucially ahead of Racing Bulls team-mate Liam Lawson and Red Bull star Yuki Tsunoda.
Tsunoda in particular has endured a torrid time at Red Bull, with the Dutch GP only marking his fourth points finish in a grand prix, where he secured ninth place.
The Japanese driver was aided by a double DNF from Ferrari and time penalties for Kimi Antonelli and Carlos Sainz, with his performances clearly not up to the standard of the team in 2025.
Red Bull chief Helmut Marko was impressed with Hadjar’s performance, and said to Sky Sports: “Well we choose him so we knew that he was something special. I called him the little Prost and everyone laughed.”
