close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Isack Hadjar, Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull, VCARB, British GP, 2025

F1 star opens door for huge Red Bull switch

F1 star opens door for huge Red Bull switch

Sheona Mountford
Isack Hadjar, Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull, VCARB, British GP, 2025

Isack Hadjar made a bold declaration following his maiden F1 podium at the Dutch Grand Prix.

After running in fourth through the majority of Sunday’s grand prix, Hadjar was rewarded with his first podium following an engine failure from Lando Norris.

Speaking to Sky F1’s Craig Slater after the race, Hadjar said: “I mean we made no mistakes, went way better than we expected.

“My target was to keep my position at the start, I know it’s a very difficult track to overtake here so I was being smart, holding up the cars, the Ferraris behind in the middle sector and then pushing in the third sector to make sure I was safe.”

“You always need a miracle and unfortunately for Lando it benefitted me a lot and yeah, my first podium."

When asked how it changes his mindset about what he can achieve, Hadjar simply replied: “I need to go,” clearly desperate to celebrate with his team.

Slater snuck in one final question, asking: “They’ll [Red Bull] want you in the top team before long, do you feel more ready for it now?”

“I’m ready for anything,” Hadjar declared.

Could Hadjar’s podium prompt Red Bull switch?

Hadjar proves he's ready for Red Bull
Hadjar proves he's ready for Red Bull

Not only did Hadjar perform when it counted at the Dutch GP, but the rookie has performed consistently throughout the entire 2025 season.

The French driver is now 10th in the drivers’ standings, crucially ahead of Racing Bulls team-mate Liam Lawson and Red Bull star Yuki Tsunoda.

Tsunoda in particular has endured a torrid time at Red Bull, with the Dutch GP only marking his fourth points finish in a grand prix, where he secured ninth place.

The Japanese driver was aided by a double DNF from Ferrari and time penalties for Kimi Antonelli and Carlos Sainz, with his performances clearly not up to the standard of the team in 2025.

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko was impressed with Hadjar’s performance, and said to Sky Sports: “Well we choose him so we knew that he was something special. I called him the little Prost and everyone laughed.”

F1 HEADLINES: McLaren endure Zandvoort suckerpunch as star driver hit with Italian GP penalty

F1 RESULTS: McLaren disaster hands shock podium to star at Dutch GP

READ MORE: Hamilton crashes OUT of Dutch GP

READ MORE: FIA announce early Hamilton PENALTY for next race

Related

F1 Helmut Marko Dutch Grand Prix Isack Hadjar Red Bull Racing

Latest News

Toto Wolff admits Kimi Antonelli 'mistake' at Mercedes
Mercedes

Toto Wolff admits Kimi Antonelli 'mistake' at Mercedes

  • 1 minute ago
F1 star opens door for huge Red Bull switch
Red Bull

F1 star opens door for huge Red Bull switch

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied
Dutch Grand Prix

F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied

  • 1 hour ago
Antonelli handed THIRD punishment after horror Dutch Grand Prix
Dutch Grand Prix

Antonelli handed THIRD punishment after horror Dutch Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: McLaren endure Zandvoort suckerpunch as star driver hit with Italian GP penalty
F1 Today

F1 News Today: McLaren endure Zandvoort suckerpunch as star driver hit with Italian GP penalty

  • 3 hours ago
F1 star BREAKS trophy after historic Dutch Grand Prix
Dutch Grand Prix

F1 star BREAKS trophy after historic Dutch Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 22:56
More news

Most read

Mercedes cut ties with race-winning driver for 2026
75.000+ views

Mercedes cut ties with race-winning driver for 2026

  • 29 august
 Sky Sports find Martin Brundle replacement
75.000+ views

Sky Sports find Martin Brundle replacement

  • 19 august
 F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton fights back as champion SPLITS McLarens at Dutch Grand Prix
50.000+ views

F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton fights back as champion SPLITS McLarens at Dutch Grand Prix

  • 29 august
 F1 boss admits Lewis Hamilton contract 'problem'
15.000+ views

F1 boss admits Lewis Hamilton contract 'problem'

  • 20 august
 Italian media claim Ferrari left with 'no choice' over Lewis Hamilton future
15.000+ views

Italian media claim Ferrari left with 'no choice' over Lewis Hamilton future

  • 24 august
 Lewis Hamilton facing impossible Mercedes-Ferrari decision
15.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton facing impossible Mercedes-Ferrari decision

  • 12 august

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x