The FIA rule that puts EVERY F1 driver at risk of Italian GP penalty

Every single driver on the F1 grid is just one part change away from a major penalty, both at the Italian Grand Prix and beyond.

With F1 seasons now becoming more and more like wars of attrition [you can read more about that in our newsletter HERE], we've reached the part of the year where spare parts are in short supply.

With nine races to go in the season, every single driver on the grid is just a single power unit issue away from a big grid drop at every race weekend between now and the end of the season.

Teams have an allowance per driver of four ICEs (internal combustion engines), MGU-Hs, MGU-Ks and turbochargers, two energy stores and control electronics, and eight of each of the four elements that make up a set of exhaust systems, and every single team is now right up against their limit on at least one of those.

Lando Norris at risk of Monza penalty

While some still have some wiggle room in their ICE, MGU-H, MGU-K and turbocharger allowances (Max Verstappen has only used three of each, for example), all 20 drivers are on their second set of energy stores and control electronics as of the end of the Dutch Grand Prix weekend.

A number of drivers have, in fact, already been penalised for changes outside of their allowances, including Lewis Hamilton, Yuki Tsunoda and Fernando Alonso.

Another driver likely to be stung by this soon is championship hopeful Lando Norris, after his McLaren began spewing oil toward the end of last weekend's race in Zandvoort.

Norris is right up against the usage limits and will undoubtably need an engine overhaul, with Monza's characteristics making it likely the team will opt for a new unit rather than cobbling something together from parts they've already used.

That change was hinted at after Sunday's race, with Max Verstappen catching up with the Brit as he was being interviewed, saying "Well, new engine next week? A bit more power," and Norris doing a little fist-pump in response.

