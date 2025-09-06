Daniel Ricciardo F1 record wiped clean
Daniel Ricciardo's F1 record has finally been wiped clean, ahead of the Australian announcing a new role in motorsport.
Ahead of the 2025 Italian Grand Prix, Ricciardo is now officially back down to zero penalty points on his FIA superlicence, after points earned at the 2024 Italian GP were finally wiped.
Penalty points stay on a driver's record for 12 months, with a maximum of 12 being allowed to be accumulated in that time before a one-race ban from competition is issued.
At Monza last year, Ricciardo was handed one penalty point for forcing Haas' Kevin Magnussen off the track.
Ricciardo was axed from F1 last September, with his VCARB team opting to release him from his contract early, and he has since been away from racing instead enjoying some downtime with friends and family.
Earlier this week, however, Ricciardo was revealed to have signed a new deal to return to motorsport in an official capacity, with the Aussie becoming Global Ford Racing Ambassador.
Will Ricciardo return to F1?
It was after the 2024 Singapore GP that VCARB - Red Bull's sister team - decided to replace Ricciardo with Liam Lawson, who then went on to impress and take Sergio Perez's seat with the main Red Bull team.
Ricciardo has never officially retired from F1, but it's thought his career in the sport is very much over.
He was linked with a move to the new Cadillac team for 2026, but when asked about it, he said 'Nah, I'm done', in what was considered an unofficial retirement.
Since then, Cadillac have signed Ricciardo's former Red Bull colleague Perez and Valtteri Bottas, ending all possibility of a Ricciardo return in 2026.
In all likelihood, the fan favourite will retire with eight grand prix wins and 32 podiums, mainly earned during his time at Red Bull between 2013-2018.
