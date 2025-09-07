close global

Verstappen during FP3 at Monza

Max Verstappen causes carnage as F1 star retires at Italian Grand Prix

Sam Cook
EARLY REPORT: Lando Norris managed to get ahead of Max Verstappen on lap one of the Italian Grand Prix.

The pair started alongside one another on the front row of the grid and, while Verstappen kept ahead into turn one, the Dutchman was told over team radio to give the position to Norris after cutting the corner in order to stay ahead.

On lap four, the four-time champion got back past Norris once more, in what was a chaotic start to the Italian GP at the front.

Elsewhere, Sauber star Nico Hulkenberg was told to retire his car before the race had even got underway, despite the car looking to be in good health on the formation lap.

In the opening seven laps of the race, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton managed to gain four positions, rising from 10th up to sixth after a five-place grid penalty.

Norris and Verstappen involved in brilliant battle

For Norris' championship chances, it was crucial that he attempted to get past Verstappen and put some distance between himself and championship rival Oscar Piastri.

The Brit even ended up on the grass at the start of the race, but put up a fight good enough to be rewarded with the place, with Red Bull telling Verstappen to yield the position as to avoid getting a penalty.

However, Norris then struggled to pull away from Verstappen, and found himself back in second.

His McLaren team-mate Piastri struggled in the early laps to keep Ferrari's Charles Leclerc at bay, but did manage to keep third in the end after several changes of position, meaning he was within striking distance of Norris.

The pair went into the race with 34 points between them, with Piastri boasting the healthy advantage due to a car failure for Norris last weekend at the Dutch GP.

