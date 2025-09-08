close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
red bull, helmut marko, max verstappen, yuki tsunoda

Marko throws Red Bull F1 driver future into further uncertainty after transfer talks

Marko throws Red Bull F1 driver future into further uncertainty after transfer talks

Kerry Violet
red bull, helmut marko, max verstappen, yuki tsunoda

Red Bull F1 advisor Helmut Marko has added further confusion into the mix as the Milton Keynes-based team are faced with a tricky driver lineup dilemma.

Though Max Verstappen appears to be out of the championship fight thanks to the continued strong form of McLaren so far this season, the Dutchman has committed to staying at Red Bull for at least one more campaign.

His 2026 team-mate on the other hand is yet to be announced despite frequent rumours that Red Bull's current second driver, Yuki Tsunoda, will be replaced.

The most surprising candidate in a long list of potential replacements for the Japanese driver is four-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou, who was linked to Red Bull last month off the back of his 2025 title success across the pond.

However, when speaking to Kleine Zeitung about the rumours of a switch to F1 for Palou, Marko claimed there was absolutely "no truth" to the claims that Red Bull was in negotiations with him, stating: "That's not true."

Red Bull future unclear for Tsunoda

Marko's statement not only appears to rule out the potential addition of another four-time champion to their ranks, but also provides even less clarity to Tsunoda over his future at the team.

Following the Austrian advisor's comments, Tsunoda secured his first points finish in over three months with the main Red Bull team, but it still wasn't enough to improve the squad's P4 position in the constructors' standings.

Verstappen has earned 230 of Red Bull's 239 points total so far in 2025, after his Italian GP win on Sunday and the team now run by Laurent Mekies won't be able to continue running as a one-mad outfit for much longer.

To further exacerbate Tsunoda's struggles since his F1 promotion, both of the drivers at the junior team have gone from strength to strength.

Racing Bulls star Liam Lawson appears to much more comfortable back at the junior outfit and with a promotion reportedly off the cards for him again after his two-race stint, team-mate Isack Hadjar looks like the sensible option to complete Red Bull's 2026 lineup.

At the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort, Hadjar earned his first F1 podium, finishing just one place behind Verstappen, the man who could be his future team-mate.

But as questions continue to be raised over whether such a move could destroy the Frenchman's career, it leaves Tsunoda without a back up plan given that a demotion back to the junior outfit would also not seem logical.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner breaks F1 silence as 'offers' made to axed star

F1 RESULTS: Verstappen snatches Italian GP win after late McLaren drama

READ MORE: Norris blasts 'idiot' Verstappen after Italian Grand Prix scrap

READ MORE: Daniel Ricciardo signs new deal with Ford Racing

Related

Red Bull F1 Helmut Marko Yuki Tsunoda Alex Palou

Latest News

F1 star facing SUSPENSION after Italian Grand Prix controversy
Italian Grand Prix

F1 star facing SUSPENSION after Italian Grand Prix controversy

  • 28 minutes ago
Flavio Briatore confirms Franco Colapinto future following Alpine F1 announcement
Latest F1 News

Flavio Briatore confirms Franco Colapinto future following Alpine F1 announcement

  • 1 hour ago
Marko throws Red Bull F1 driver future into further uncertainty after transfer talks
Red Bull Crisis

Marko throws Red Bull F1 driver future into further uncertainty after transfer talks

  • 2 hours ago
Fernando Alonso furious over Aston Martin reliability woes
Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso furious over Aston Martin reliability woes

  • 3 hours ago
F1 star BOOED by fans after controversial incident
Italian Grand Prix

F1 star BOOED by fans after controversial incident

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Italian Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied
Italian Grand Prix

F1 Italian Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied

  • Today 08:56
More news

Most read

FIA announce late demotion for F1 star at Dutch Grand Prix
150.000+ views

FIA announce late demotion for F1 star at Dutch Grand Prix

  • 31 august
 FIA confirm Red Bull star stripped of victory at Italian Grand Prix
100.000+ views

FIA confirm Red Bull star stripped of victory at Italian Grand Prix

  • 6 september
 Mercedes cut ties with race-winning driver for 2026
100.000+ views

Mercedes cut ties with race-winning driver for 2026

  • 29 august
 Sky Sports find Martin Brundle replacement
75.000+ views

Sky Sports find Martin Brundle replacement

  • 19 august
 Lewis Hamilton hit with FIA penalty after Italian Grand Prix woe
50.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton hit with FIA penalty after Italian Grand Prix woe

  • 6 september
 F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton fights back as champion SPLITS McLarens at Dutch Grand Prix
50.000+ views

F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton fights back as champion SPLITS McLarens at Dutch Grand Prix

  • 29 august

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x