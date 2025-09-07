F1 fans blast Nico Rosberg for triggering Ferrari curse

F1 fans have taken out their anger on Sky Sports pundit Nico Rosberg after the former Mercedes star made a crucial mistake at this weekend's Italian Grand Prix.

The 2016 F1 champion took to Instagram on Sunday at Monza to share what would appear to the untrained eye to be an innocent snap of his lunch.

Rosberg could be seen posing with members of the tifosi, showing off his meal, provided by the official pasta of F1... yes there is an official pasta partner.

The 40-year-old shared the image with the accompanying caption: "Lunch breaks in Monza F1! Grazie @barilla e a tutti i Tifosi! Who‘s your favorite today?"

But devastated Ferrari fans recognised Rosberg's post for what it really was - the latest installment of the 'Nico Rosberg curse'.

Rosberg error to blame for Ferrari podium absence?

The 'Nico Rosberg curse' is an entertaining yet frustrating trend noticed by F1 fans on social media where drivers, teams, or cars that Nico Rosberg supports via a social media post or photo often go on to suffer misfortune in the next race.

Rosberg's latest curse appeared to have locked onto Ferrari thanks to his snap with the Scuderia's passionate fans.

Following the pundit's social post, Ferrari stars Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton went on to have a decent race, with the Monegasque star finishing P4 and his champion team-mate recovering four places after serving a grid penalty at Monza.

Despite the driver duo leaving their team's home race with a slightly more positive outlook on their chances this season, there was a distinct lack of Ferrari red on famous Monza podium.

In the comments of Rosberg's Instagram post, fans instantly blamed him before the race had even begun, with one fan writing: 'Did he just cursed us tifosi....?'

'RIP Ferrari' another social media wrote, as one user echoed the sentiment, saying: 'There goes Ferrari’s race'.

But at least Leclerc and Hamilton managed to cross the line this time out, with one individual even lowering their expectations in the comments of Rosberg's post, writing: 'Does this mean double dns for Ferrari this time...??'

