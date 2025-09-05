Lewis Hamilton issues plea to Italian F1 fans

Lewis Hamilton has issued a rallying plea to Italian F1 fans during an appearance at a Ferrari event in Milan.

The seven-time world champion will compete in his first race at Monza as a Ferrari driver, but enters the weekend shrouded in a cloud of disappointment.

Last time out, Hamilton and Charles Leclerc both crashed out at the Dutch GP, and at the Italian GP, the Brit will serve a five-place grid penalty for failing to slow under double waved yellow flags at Zandvoort.

Speaking to Italian fans at an event in Milan, Hamilton issued a motivational plea and urged the tifosi to get behind the team this weekend at Monza.

Hamilton addressed the enormous crowd, saying: "This is unbelievable! Thank you guys so much for being here.

"We need all this energy to take into the weekend, so please keep your fingers crossed. Thank you so much for continuing to stay with us on this journey. We love you and Forza Ferrari!"

Can Ferrari fight back at Monza?

Ferrari will pay homage to their championship-winning past at Monza, unveiling their Niki Lauda inspired livery to celebrate 50 years since his first title win with the team.

Alongside a revised livery, Hamilton and Leclerc also sported the all new blue team kit during their live appearance in Milan, shifting away from the traditional scarlet for a cobalt blue at Monza.

The Italian GP will also allow Ferrari to demonstrate their pace properly after the summer break, with Hamilton and Leclerc unable to unleash their full potential on track at Zandvoort after their double DNF.

While replicating his Monza heroics of last year may be a tall order for Leclerc, a chance at a podium in front of the tifosi may not be impossible for the two-time Italian GP winner.

Hamilton on the other hand, is hampered by his grid drop, but won't hesitate to put on a show in front of Ferrari's loyal fanbase.

