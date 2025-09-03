Ferrari pay homage to Lewis Hamilton ally with NEW livery
Ferrari have unveiled an F1 livery change for their home race at the Italian Grand Prix, with their Monza design paying tribute to an ally of Lewis Hamilton.
The legendary team shared their classic design on social media, where the red is complimented by an entirely white engine cover to mimic Niki Lauda’s 1975 championship-winning 312 T.
The retro-inspired livery celebrates 50 years since Lauda’s first world championship with Ferrari, after he secured the title at Monza with a third-place finish.
Even the rear wing of Ferrari’s Monza livery is a nod to the past, painted silver and designed to look like the aluminium wings used in 1975.
Hamilton and Charles Leclerc’s driver numbers have also been given a retro revamp, with their driver names inscribed on their cars in a cursive font.
Alongside the livery change, Ferrari also unveiled their brand new blue kit which Hamilton and Leclerc will wear across the Italian GP weekend.
Hamilton celebrates friend Lauda at Italian GP
Lauda won three F1 titles in total, victorious in 1977 - his final title with Ferrari - and 1984 with McLaren.
The champion could never leave F1 behind, however, and was later appointed as the non-executive chairman of Mercedes in 2012, where he remained until his death in 2019.
Lauda was instrumental in Hamilton's signing to the team where he won six world titles, with the pair becoming close during their years together at Mercedes.
Ferrari will be hoping to get over a bitter double DNF at Zandvoort last weekend, with both Hamilton and Leclerc crashing out as the team emerged from the event point-less.
However, Hamilton will serve a five-place grid drop at Monza, after he was penalised for failing to slow under double waved yellows prior to the Dutch GP race start.
Where past meets the present 🇮🇹 Celebrating 50 years since Niki Lauda’s championship-winning season in the iconic 312T 🤝 pic.twitter.com/PtR3VHmLOJ— Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) September 3, 2025
