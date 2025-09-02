The Italian Grand Prix has rolled around once again and that can only mean one thing- a trip to the home of the tifosi for Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

The Ferrari F1 duo endured a devastating Dutch Grand Prix last weekend that saw neither of them make it across the finish line, but heading home to see the most loyal fan base in the world should help to heal them.

The 2025 Italian GP marks Hamilton's first race at the temple of speed as part of the Scuderia's lineup, and to mark the occasion, Ferrari have unveiled the new F1 kit Hamilton and Leclerc will be donning in Monza this weekend.

The Scuderia Ferrari Monza Race Specials can be found on the F1 store here and the full special edition collection is available to shop on Ferrari's partner site- Puma.

Ferrari release Monza 2025 F1 kit

The special kit for Monza is nothing new, last year, Leclerc stepped on the podium wearing the all black Ferrari kit, so what colours will their drivers be wearing this year? Blue!

The collection includes many striking pieces that are the perfect bit of merch to make you stand out in a sea of red at Monza.

For £45 you can purchase the Scuderia Ferrari 2025 Team Special Edition Monza Cap or, you could go full out like Leclerc and Hamilton will be this weekend and also buy the Special Edition Monza T-Shirt in blue for £77.

Looking for something more subtle? Why not buy the 2025 special edition of the popular Puma Speedcats, available here for £110.

For something slightly more budget friendly, Puma also stock the simple blue Monza Ferrari F1 tee, on sale here for £55.

But being a Ferrari fan doesn't just mean getting dressed up for Monza right? You want something to last you through the seasons even when the heat of the Italian GP has word off.

Puma have you covered with the Ferrari HP Monza Hoodie available here for £110 in the special edition Steer Blue.

Now there may be some more traditional fans among you crying out at the switch to blue for Monza. If you bleed Ferrari red then never fear, the Puma Monza hoodie also comes in the classic Rosso Corsa and the F1 store are selling the stunning unisex Special Edition Monza Jacket, also in Ferrari red here.

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

