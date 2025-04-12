Nico Rosberg announcement confirms unusual F1 driver return

Nico Rosberg has announced his partnership with Barilla after the pasta brand made their debut at the Bahrain Grand Prix as Formula 1’s latest partner.

However, Barilla is not just any old pasta brand, and is ran by former F1 driver Paolo Barilla, who raced with Minardi from 1989 to 1990.

Over the course of his career he enjoyed nine F1 starts, five of which he retired from and he never acquired a top ten result, his best finish being P11.

After retiring from racing in 1990, Barilla joined his family business, an Italian food company that was founded in 1877 and is the world’s largest pasta producer. Now, the brand will achieve further recognition as F1’s official partner and through their relationship with champion Nico Rosberg.

Rosberg joins the Barilla family

Rosberg confirmed his partnership with Barilla on social media, where he wrote: “The F1 family is growing! I am thrilled to be partnering with Barilla Group for their new partnership in F1.”

“Being Italian at heart, pasta has been a huge part of my racing career (even my doctor recommended it as the perfect fuel for longer races!) I can't wait to share some pasta with you.”

Barilla have also had a physical presence at the Bahrain Grand Prix cooking up pasta dishes in the paddock, with Paolo Barilla also present, where he was interviewed by Sky Sports F1’s Ted Kravitz.

In doing so however, Kravitz revealed a shocking fact about himself and that he used penne for carbonara, an admission that left the Italian, and most viewers at home, shaking their heads.

