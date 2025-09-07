close global

Norris, Piastri, Woke Nonsense, Photoshop

Piastri and Norris slammed for 'utter woke nonsense' after McLaren team orders

Ronan Murphy
McLaren's decision to order Oscar Piastri to swap positions with Lando Norris at the Italian Grand Prix was slammed by Formula 1 fans who described the move as 'utter woke nonsense.'

With Max Verstappen looking destined to win in Monza, a botched pit stop from McLaren saw Norris lose second position to Piastri, but the Australian driver was made to give the position back to the Briton due to team orders.

P2 for Piastri would have seen him pull further ahead at the top of the world drivers' championship, but McLaren's decision to ensure Norris finished in second means there is just 31 points between the two drivers with eight races still left in the 2025 F1 season.

Verstappen laughed over team radio when he heard that McLaren ordered Piastri to concede position to Norris, while F1 Twitter users on X went even further, claiming that the likes of Sebastian Vettel, Lewis Hamilton, or even Verstappen himself would never agree to such a concession.

McLaren team orders slammed by F1 Twitter

