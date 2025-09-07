Piastri and Norris slammed for 'utter woke nonsense' after McLaren team orders
McLaren's decision to order Oscar Piastri to swap positions with Lando Norris at the Italian Grand Prix was slammed by Formula 1 fans who described the move as 'utter woke nonsense.'
With Max Verstappen looking destined to win in Monza, a botched pit stop from McLaren saw Norris lose second position to Piastri, but the Australian driver was made to give the position back to the Briton due to team orders.
P2 for Piastri would have seen him pull further ahead at the top of the world drivers' championship, but McLaren's decision to ensure Norris finished in second means there is just 31 points between the two drivers with eight races still left in the 2025 F1 season.
Verstappen laughed over team radio when he heard that McLaren ordered Piastri to concede position to Norris, while F1 Twitter users on X went even further, claiming that the likes of Sebastian Vettel, Lewis Hamilton, or even Verstappen himself would never agree to such a concession.
McLaren team orders slammed by F1 Twitter
Piastri letting Norris past because a mechanic couldn't fix the bolts properly pic.twitter.com/CTPdX5g4kh— ☈ッ (@TheFergusonWay) September 7, 2025
-Norris made a call to be pitted 2nd— Cytrus 🍋 (@cytrusf1) September 7, 2025
-McLaren fucked up the pitstop
-Piastri has to let him by??? pic.twitter.com/TDvrEdCxVH
there’s no way piastri should have to gift norris that position… this whole papaya rules stuff is some WOKE nonsense— megs❤️🔥 (@44megs) September 7, 2025
Lando Norris is being hand held and spoon fed into a championship battle at the expense of the much better driver Oscar Piastri. Shameful.— Killashaw (@killashaw10) September 7, 2025
This championship battle should be between the two better drivers in Verstappen and Piastri.
Is Piastri genuinely stupid? Does he have no backbone? Zero championship mentality, letting your closest rival pass— z (@rbrzoe) September 7, 2025
Genuinely baffled seeing Piastri let Norris by, Jesus Christ.
Verstappen, Vettel and Hamilton would have NEVER concede the position #ItalianGP— Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) September 7, 2025
