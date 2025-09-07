Lewis Hamilton has been trolled by F1 fans on social media, following a question that he asked an AI robot on X just days before the Italian Grand Prix.

Ferrari driver Hamilton took part in his first Italian GP as a Ferrari driver, but was left with a lot to do in order to try and claim a historic victory after a penalty earned at the Dutch GP was carried over to Monza, on his way to an eventual sixth place finish.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton does, however, have an illustrious history at the Temple of Speed, claiming seven pole positions and five victories around the circuit. On top of this, Hamilton also held the lap record from the 2020 qualifying session.

That was until this weekend, when Max Verstappen's stunning lap in qualifying not only earned him pole position, but also a place in the history books as the lap record holder at Monza.

Now, a classic bit of boasting ahead of the Italian GP weekend from Hamilton has been ridiculed by fans on X after Verstappen broke the seven-time champion's record.

Ahead of the weekend, Hamilton asked AI X robot Ask Perplexity what the fastest lap around Monza was, to which he of course received the reply that it was his 1:18.887 from 2020.

Now, fans have been commenting underneath that post following Verstappen's pole lap, with one user saying: "Didn’t age well," while another said: "Definitely aged like milk."

Many users were asking both Ask Perplexity and Grok to run the question again following Verstappen's pole, with both AI chatbots instead filling Hamilton's comments section with news of Verstappen's new record of 1:18.792.

Verstappen complimentary of Mercedes following record break

Hamilton's record was earned during a 2020 season in which he and Mercedes dominated, claiming his seventh world championship title.

The Brit didn't win that particular race, however, with Pierre Gasly claiming his maiden grand prix win with AlphaTauri.

Verstappen's record came during a season in which McLaren have dominated, and his Red Bull team are sat all the way down in fourth in the constructors' championship, arguably making it even more impressive.

The Dutchman was very complimentary of Mercedes' 2020 car following qualifying this year, however, saying about his new record: "Honestly, I didn't even think about that when I crossed the line, but it's nice. It didn't feel too bad. The cars have been fun.

"They are pretty decent in the high speed. They're quite quick in a straight line. Of course, the low speed, that's where we lose out compared to the previous generation (of cars). And yeah, on some tracks you can do these lap records now.

"Also, the new Tarmac helps around here, kerbing. Like, the kerbs opened up a little bit. I think the 2020 Mercedes is still quicker if you would put it on the track now, but it's been good. At some tracks it's more fun than others."

