McLaren F1 star Lando Norris received a hostile reception from the crowd after he claimed pole position at the Mexican Grand Prix... and then the same thing happened after winning the race!

Norris secured his 14th career pole position in Mexico City, blitzing his rivals and team-mate Oscar Piastri, who only managed to set the eighth fastest time.

Qualifying was defined by a dominant display from Norris, who snatched pole by two tenths of a second ahead of the two Ferraris and further staked his claim in the championship.

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton occupied the final two spots in the top three after qualifying, and when they were interviewed by James Hinchcliffe after the session, they received a chorus of cheers from the crowd.

When Norris delivered his interview however, the crowd’s timbre was noticeably deeper as they broke into a series of boos and jeers, that the Brit chose to ignore during his interview.

Norris stakes claim on championship

Norris has been the in-form McLaren driver since Baku, beating his team-mate in every race since and claiming crucial track position in Mexico which, if he converts into a win, could see him overtake Piastri at the top of the standings.

Nevertheless, Norris reflected on the task at hand for Sunday's grand prix and refused to reflect on further ramifications in the drivers’ championship.

"I'm happy to be back on pole. It's actually been quite a long time, so it's a good feeling,” Norris said after qualifying.

"The lap was one of those where you don't really know what happened. It felt decent but when I saw the time I was very pleasantly surprised.

"I've been feeling good all weekend, especially today. I got a little bit nervous of the Ferrari at the end, but I pulled it out when it mattered and I'm very happy.

"I've not been sleeping well lately so maybe that's the key to it all?

"I've had some good races here in the past and will focus on what I can control. That's all I can do."

Norris booed AGAIN in Mexico

Norris indeed stormed to victory by half-a-minute in Mexico, but his stunning drive still didn't impress the locals.

As he was interviewed after the race in the stadium section, the British driver had to hold his response to questions he was being asked as the jeers were clearly audible to the new championship leader.

Norris respectfully did not react aside from bowing his head in slight embarrassment, before signing the winner's champagne bottle with the signature 'Viva Mexico'.

It didn't stop there though as when Norris climbed on the podium to celebrate his win, he was booed by the crowd again.

As the saying goes, 'Tough crowd...'.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen ‘targeted’ in FIA data hack as Red Bull decide on Dunne deal

Related