Lando Norris BOOED by F1 Mexican Grand Prix fans after humiliating rivals
Lando Norris BOOED by F1 Mexican Grand Prix fans after humiliating rivals
McLaren F1 star Lando Norris received a hostile reception from the crowd after he claimed pole position at the Mexican Grand Prix... and then the same thing happened after winning the race!
Norris secured his 14th career pole position in Mexico City, blitzing his rivals and team-mate Oscar Piastri, who only managed to set the eighth fastest time.
Qualifying was defined by a dominant display from Norris, who snatched pole by two tenths of a second ahead of the two Ferraris and further staked his claim in the championship.
Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton occupied the final two spots in the top three after qualifying, and when they were interviewed by James Hinchcliffe after the session, they received a chorus of cheers from the crowd.
When Norris delivered his interview however, the crowd’s timbre was noticeably deeper as they broke into a series of boos and jeers, that the Brit chose to ignore during his interview.
Norris stakes claim on championship
Norris has been the in-form McLaren driver since Baku, beating his team-mate in every race since and claiming crucial track position in Mexico which, if he converts into a win, could see him overtake Piastri at the top of the standings.
Nevertheless, Norris reflected on the task at hand for Sunday's grand prix and refused to reflect on further ramifications in the drivers’ championship.
"I'm happy to be back on pole. It's actually been quite a long time, so it's a good feeling,” Norris said after qualifying.
"The lap was one of those where you don't really know what happened. It felt decent but when I saw the time I was very pleasantly surprised.
"I've been feeling good all weekend, especially today. I got a little bit nervous of the Ferrari at the end, but I pulled it out when it mattered and I'm very happy.
"I've not been sleeping well lately so maybe that's the key to it all?
"I've had some good races here in the past and will focus on what I can control. That's all I can do."
Norris booed AGAIN in Mexico
Norris indeed stormed to victory by half-a-minute in Mexico, but his stunning drive still didn't impress the locals.
As he was interviewed after the race in the stadium section, the British driver had to hold his response to questions he was being asked as the jeers were clearly audible to the new championship leader.
Norris respectfully did not react aside from bowing his head in slight embarrassment, before signing the winner's champagne bottle with the signature 'Viva Mexico'.
It didn't stop there though as when Norris climbed on the podium to celebrate his win, he was booed by the crowd again.
As the saying goes, 'Tough crowd...'.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen ‘targeted’ in FIA data hack as Red Bull decide on Dunne deal
Related
Latest News
Lando Norris given reason for Mexican Grand Prix BOOING
- 31 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Red Bull point out McLaren mistake as Lando Norris BOOED at Mexican GP
- 1 hour ago
Red Bull chief Helmut Marko insists McLaren are making a Toto Wolff mistake
- 2 hours ago
Sky Sports F1 needs an urgent shake-up and one driver could fix it
- 3 hours ago
F1 Penalty Points 2025: Title rivals see points drop off licence
- Today 13:00
FIA explain controversial safety car that robbed Max Verstappen at the Mexican GP
- Today 12:44
Most read
FIA announce F1 race winner handed LATE penalty after US Grand Prix
- 20 october
F1 News Today: Late FIA penalty announced as McLaren disqualification decision made
- 21 october
Piastri and Norris lose out after McLaren disqualification decision at US GP
- 20 october
Max Verstappen out for redemption after double Mexican GP penalty
- 25 october
Red Bull star announces exit as 2026 destination confirmed
- 11 october
Red Bull confirm driver exit as F1 hope gets new seat for 2026
- 23 october