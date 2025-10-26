F1 Qualifying Results: Lando Norris on pole as Oscar Piastri suffers horror show at Mexican Grand Prix
McLaren's F1 duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri experienced contrasting sessions in qualifying for this year's Mexican Grand Prix.
Norris flew around the track on Saturday to claim McLaren's first pole position in Mexico City since 1990, and the first of his career at the challenging track.
Piastri on the other hand could only manage to qualify down in eighth as the championship leader appeared significantly less confident at the wheel of his MCL39, especially in comparison to his team-mate, who made keeping Max Verstappen off his back look easy on Saturday.
The Dutchman also appeared to struggle consistently in qualifying and will start Sunday's race down in fifth.
One year on from Ferrari's last grand prix win with ex-driver Carlos Sainz, his replacement Lewis Hamilton will be starting from a beneficial spot on the second row alongside George Russell on Sunday, with Charles Leclerc's P2 qualifying position meaning he will line up alongside Norris on the front row.
With three different drivers topping the timesheets across Friday and Saturday's three practice sessions, qualifying provided a more representative view of the competitive order in Mexico City.
Here are the full results from the Mexican GP qualifying at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.
F1 Qualifying Results: Mexican Grand Prix 2025
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time/Status
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:15.586
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.262s
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.352s
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.448s
|5
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.484s
|6
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.532s
|7
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+0.586s
|8
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.588s
|9
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+0.666s
|10
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+0.874s
|11
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|OUT IN Q2
|12
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|OUT IN Q2
|13
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|OUT IN Q2
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|OUT IN Q2
|15
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|OUT IN Q2
|16
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|OUT IN Q1
|17
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|OUT IN Q1
|18
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|OUT IN Q1
|19
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|OUT IN Q1
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|OUT IN Q1
How does F1 Qualifying work?
The qualifying session is split into three short windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.
The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.
Then, Q3 provides a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.
