close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris, generic, Belgian GP, 2025

F1 Qualifying Results: Lando Norris on pole as Oscar Piastri suffers horror show at Mexican Grand Prix

F1 Qualifying Results: Lando Norris on pole as Oscar Piastri suffers horror show at Mexican Grand Prix

Kerry Violet
Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris, generic, Belgian GP, 2025

McLaren's F1 duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri experienced contrasting sessions in qualifying for this year's Mexican Grand Prix.

Norris flew around the track on Saturday to claim McLaren's first pole position in Mexico City since 1990, and the first of his career at the challenging track.

Piastri on the other hand could only manage to qualify down in eighth as the championship leader appeared significantly less confident at the wheel of his MCL39, especially in comparison to his team-mate, who made keeping Max Verstappen off his back look easy on Saturday.

The Dutchman also appeared to struggle consistently in qualifying and will start Sunday's race down in fifth.

One year on from Ferrari's last grand prix win with ex-driver Carlos Sainz, his replacement Lewis Hamilton will be starting from a beneficial spot on the second row alongside George Russell on Sunday, with Charles Leclerc's P2 qualifying position meaning he will line up alongside Norris on the front row.

With three different drivers topping the timesheets across Friday and Saturday's three practice sessions, qualifying provided a more representative view of the competitive order in Mexico City.

Here are the full results from the Mexican GP qualifying at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

F1 Qualifying Results: Mexican Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Time/Status
1Lando NorrisMcLaren1:15.586
2Charles LeclercFerrari+0.262s
3Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.352s
4George RussellMercedes+0.448s
5Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.484s
6Kimi AntonelliMercedes+0.532s
7Carlos SainzWilliams+0.586s
8Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.588s
9Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+0.666s
10Oliver BearmanHaas+0.874s
11Yuki TsunodaRed BullOUT IN Q2
12Esteban OconHaasOUT IN Q2
13Nico HulkenbergKick SauberOUT IN Q2
14Fernando AlonsoAston MartinOUT IN Q2
15Liam LawsonRacing BullsOUT IN Q2
16Gabriel BortoletoKick SauberOUT IN Q1
17Alex AlbonWilliamsOUT IN Q1
18Pierre GaslyAlpineOUT IN Q1
19Lance StrollAston MartinOUT IN Q1
20Franco ColapintoAlpineOUT IN Q1

How does F1 Qualifying work?

The qualifying session is split into three short windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then, Q3 provides a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen ‘targeted’ in FIA data hack as Red Bull decide on Dunne deal

F1 RESULTS TODAY: Max Verstappen falters as Brits dominate at Mexican GP

Related

F1 Mexican Grand Prix Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Latest News

Lando Norris given reason for Mexican Grand Prix BOOING
Mexican Grand Prix

Lando Norris given reason for Mexican Grand Prix BOOING

  • 30 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Red Bull point out McLaren mistake as Lando Norris BOOED at Mexican GP
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Red Bull point out McLaren mistake as Lando Norris BOOED at Mexican GP

  • 1 hour ago
Red Bull chief Helmut Marko insists McLaren are making a Toto Wolff mistake
Latest F1 News

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko insists McLaren are making a Toto Wolff mistake

  • 2 hours ago
Sky Sports F1 needs an urgent shake-up and one driver could fix it
F1 Opinion

Sky Sports F1 needs an urgent shake-up and one driver could fix it

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Penalty Points 2025: Title rivals see points drop off licence
F1 2025

F1 Penalty Points 2025: Title rivals see points drop off licence

  • Today 13:00
FIA explain controversial safety car that robbed Max Verstappen at the Mexican GP
Mexican Grand Prix

FIA explain controversial safety car that robbed Max Verstappen at the Mexican GP

  • Today 12:44
More news

Most read

FIA announce F1 race winner handed LATE penalty after US Grand Prix
300.000+ views

FIA announce F1 race winner handed LATE penalty after US Grand Prix

  • 20 october
 F1 News Today: Late FIA penalty announced as McLaren disqualification decision made
300.000+ views

F1 News Today: Late FIA penalty announced as McLaren disqualification decision made

  • 21 october
 Piastri and Norris lose out after McLaren disqualification decision at US GP
200.000+ views

Piastri and Norris lose out after McLaren disqualification decision at US GP

  • 20 october
 Max Verstappen out for redemption after double Mexican GP penalty
150.000+ views

Max Verstappen out for redemption after double Mexican GP penalty

  • 25 october
 Red Bull star announces exit as 2026 destination confirmed
100.000+ views

Red Bull star announces exit as 2026 destination confirmed

  • 11 october
 Red Bull confirm driver exit as F1 hope gets new seat for 2026
75.000+ views

Red Bull confirm driver exit as F1 hope gets new seat for 2026

  • 23 october

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x