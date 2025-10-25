F1 champion Max Verstappen struggled during FP3 at the Mexican Grand Prix as British rivals Lando Norris, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell dominated.

The three Brits finished one-two-three respectively in the session, with Norris crucially ahead of team-mate and title rival Oscar Piastri who finished FP3 in fifth.

Meanwhile, Hamilton appeared to be auditioning for this Christmas' Disney on Ice as he slid off the track on three occasions in the first 18 minutes, doing battle with his Ferrari's brakes.

Nevertheless, Hamilton filled himself with plenty of confidence ahead of qualifying and secured the second fastest time, beating former team-mate George Russell in third.

Verstappen could only manage the sixth fastest time and was unable to improve during his subsequent push laps.

F1 FP3 Results: Mexican Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap 1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:16.633 2 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.345secs 3 George Russell Mercedes +0.512secs 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.566secs 5 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.599secs 6 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.609secs 7 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.620secs 8 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.763secs 9 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +0.782secs 10 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +0.893secs 11 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.919secs 12 Esteban Ocon Haas +0.941secs 13 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.965secs 14 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +1.031secs 15 Carlos Sainz Williams +1.168secs 16 Alex Albon Williams +1.361secs 17 Oliver Bearman Haas +1.413secs 18 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.779secs 19 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.948secs 20 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.978secs

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

Yes, the action continues in Mexico this weekend with qualifying at 3pm local time (CST) and 10pm (BST). To read the complete breakdown of qualifying times and how to watch in select locations click here.

