close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Verstappen during practice in Mexico

F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen falters as Brits dominate at Mexican GP

F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen falters as Brits dominate at Mexican GP

Sheona Mountford
Verstappen during practice in Mexico

F1 champion Max Verstappen struggled during FP3 at the Mexican Grand Prix as British rivals Lando Norris, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell dominated.

The three Brits finished one-two-three respectively in the session, with Norris crucially ahead of team-mate and title rival Oscar Piastri who finished FP3 in fifth.

Meanwhile, Hamilton appeared to be auditioning for this Christmas' Disney on Ice as he slid off the track on three occasions in the first 18 minutes, doing battle with his Ferrari's brakes.

Nevertheless, Hamilton filled himself with plenty of confidence ahead of qualifying and secured the second fastest time, beating former team-mate George Russell in third.

Verstappen could only manage the sixth fastest time and was unable to improve during his subsequent push laps.

F1 FP3 Results: Mexican Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap
1Lando NorrisMcLaren1:16.633
2Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.345secs
3George RussellMercedes+0.512secs
4Charles LeclercFerrari+0.566secs
5Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.599secs
6Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.609secs
7Kimi AntonelliMercedes+0.620secs
8Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+0.763secs
9Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+0.782secs
10Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+0.893secs
11Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+0.919secs
12 Esteban OconHaas+0.941secs
13Lance StrollAston Martin+0.965secs
14Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+1.031secs
15Carlos SainzWilliams+1.168secs
16Alex AlbonWilliams+1.361secs
17Oliver BearmanHaas+1.413secs
18Pierre GaslyAlpine+1.779secs
19Franco ColapintoAlpine+1.948secs
20Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+1.978secs

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

Yes, the action continues in Mexico this weekend with qualifying at 3pm local time (CST) and 10pm (BST). To read the complete breakdown of qualifying times and how to watch in select locations click here.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen ‘targeted’ in FIA data hack as Red Bull decide on Dunne deal

Related

F1 Mexican Grand Prix

Latest News

Lando Norris given reason for Mexican Grand Prix BOOING
Mexican Grand Prix

Lando Norris given reason for Mexican Grand Prix BOOING

  • 33 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Red Bull point out McLaren mistake as Lando Norris BOOED at Mexican GP
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Red Bull point out McLaren mistake as Lando Norris BOOED at Mexican GP

  • 1 hour ago
Red Bull chief Helmut Marko insists McLaren are making a Toto Wolff mistake
Latest F1 News

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko insists McLaren are making a Toto Wolff mistake

  • 3 hours ago
Sky Sports F1 needs an urgent shake-up and one driver could fix it
F1 Opinion

Sky Sports F1 needs an urgent shake-up and one driver could fix it

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Penalty Points 2025: Title rivals see points drop off licence
F1 2025

F1 Penalty Points 2025: Title rivals see points drop off licence

  • Today 13:00
FIA explain controversial safety car that robbed Max Verstappen at the Mexican GP
Mexican Grand Prix

FIA explain controversial safety car that robbed Max Verstappen at the Mexican GP

  • Today 12:44
More news

Most read

FIA announce F1 race winner handed LATE penalty after US Grand Prix
300.000+ views

FIA announce F1 race winner handed LATE penalty after US Grand Prix

  • 20 october
 F1 News Today: Late FIA penalty announced as McLaren disqualification decision made
300.000+ views

F1 News Today: Late FIA penalty announced as McLaren disqualification decision made

  • 21 october
 Piastri and Norris lose out after McLaren disqualification decision at US GP
200.000+ views

Piastri and Norris lose out after McLaren disqualification decision at US GP

  • 20 october
 Max Verstappen out for redemption after double Mexican GP penalty
150.000+ views

Max Verstappen out for redemption after double Mexican GP penalty

  • 25 october
 Red Bull star announces exit as 2026 destination confirmed
100.000+ views

Red Bull star announces exit as 2026 destination confirmed

  • 11 october
 Red Bull confirm driver exit as F1 hope gets new seat for 2026
75.000+ views

Red Bull confirm driver exit as F1 hope gets new seat for 2026

  • 23 october

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x