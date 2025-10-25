F1 News Today: Verstappen ‘targeted’ in FIA data hack as police not happy with Hamilton stunt

The FIA has confirmed it took immediate action after serious flaws were exposed on its driver categorisation website containing sensitive data on top F1 stars including Max Verstappen.

Social media users revealed how they easily accessed crucial details on the FIA system, which enabled them to get as far as having access to Verstappen's passport, driver's license and personal information.

The users claimed it took them just 10 minutes to access the data, as they described in detail exactly how they breached the FIA's security system.

➡️ READ MORE

PRACTICE THREE RESULTS: Verstappen falters as Brits dominate at Mexican GP

The title race took a new twist early on Saturday as Lando Norris blitzed the timesheets to set the fastest lap of the weekend so far in Mexico City.

The McLaren star, who is second in the championship, topped the session in front of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell to complete a British top three.

Meanwhile title rivals Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen were fifth and sixth respectively.

➡️ READ MORE

Lewis Hamilton stunt left American police unhappy

You would have thought seeing Lewis Hamilton driving around New York City's streets in his F1 car would be a pleasant sight to behold for onlookers nearby going about their daily life.

And you would be correct... for the most part. F1 fans in the United States packed the streets of New York's Fifth Avenue late last year to see the seven-time world champion do what he does best.

But according to his former Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, the local police were not as amused by the British star's actions.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 drivers including Verstappen and Hamilton replaced ahead of the Mexican GP

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton are among the drivers who have been handed a slight disadvantage heading into the Mexican Grand Prix.

The two stars, who have 11 world championships between them, will sit out the event's first practice session being replaced respectively by Arvid Lindblad and Antonio Fuoco.

The move could be a risky one for Red Bull, given they struggled at the Mexican GP last year and may need all the practice time they need with Verstappen to find an optimal set-up.

➡️ READ MORE

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton sat out of FP1 in Mexico

PRACTICE TWO RESULTS: Verstappen piles on pressure

Max Verstappen continued to torment McLaren in the closing stages of the title race, after going fastest in first practice for the Mexican GP.

While the Red Bull driver topped the standings after FP2, McLaren drivers Lando Norris and championship leader Oscar Piastri were only fourth and 12th respectively.

Completing the top three were Charles Leclerc for Ferrari and Kimi Antonelli for Mercedes.

➡️ READ MORE

Ireland’s big F1 hope Alex Dunne gets final decision on Red Bull move

Ireland’s big F1 hope for the future Alex Dunne will not be joining Red Bull for the 2026 season.

The struggling Yuki Tsunoda is set to be out of contract once the 2025 championship concludes, leading to major speculation about who will partner four-time world champion Max Verstappen next year.

Nineteen-year-old F2 star Dunne has been linked with the seat since leaving the McLaren young driver programme earlier this month. He had featured twice in F1 practice sessions this season for the newly-crowned world constructors’ champions.

Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko has shot down those links though, telling Austrian media: “He’s not an option for us”.

➡️ READ MORE

Sky F1 hit with major LIVE technical issue at Mexican GP

Sky Sports F1 experienced technical issues during Friday’s first practice session at the Mexican Grand Prix, prompting commentator David Croft to deliver a string of apologies to viewers of the live session.

The UK broadcaster were forced to offer limited coverage to viewers during FP1, with issues reported on their timing boards in the commentary box, no tyre information on the left hand side depicting the drivers' names and their on board footage was also down.

The issues were mostly resolved in time for FP2 but the impact of the technical faults across the broadcast and an issue with the team's GPS on track remained a consistent talking point in Mexico City on Friday.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 star Esteban Ocon reveals tough life living in a caravan

The life of an F1 driver in 2025 is a glamorous one, but the road to the top was anything but for French star Esteban Ocon.

Ocon, now 29, has been a regular on the grid since 2016, with the highlight of his career to date being the incredible victory at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix for Alpine after seeing off a late Lewis Hamilton charge.

But the Haas star’s journey to the pinnacle of motorsport was both unconventional and difficult. He has revealed how he grew up living in a caravan, and was bullied at school.

Ocon's parents made the ultimate sacrifice for him, selling their house and dedicating their lives to build his dreams. Now he has opened up about the struggles along the way.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari boss opens up as Christian Horner rumours swirl at Maranello

Ferrari F1 team principal Fred Vasseur has opened up on the rumours around a move to the Scuderia for former Red Bull boss Christian Horner.

Lewis Hamilton's F1 boss has been the subject of rumours linking him with a dismissal from the team following a run of poor results, despite having signed a new contract just a few months ago.

But Horner's availability since being sacked by Red Bull in July has put the pressure on a number of team bosses. It is widely known that the Englishman craves a swift return to the sport after claiming 14 championships with Red Bull.

Horner has been tipped to replace Vasseur at Ferrari.

Ferrari chairman Elkann released a statement publicly providing support for Vasseur, and now the Frenchman has revealed the real reason behind the media briefing.

➡️ READ MORE

Kimi Antonelli under fire as Villeneuve says he backed Mercedes into a corner

Former F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve claims Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli left the team with no options regarding his or George Russell's contract.

Both Russell and Antonelli were handed new contracts last week, which confirmed them as Mercedes' two drivers for the 2026 season.

However, the potential availability of four-time world champion Max Verstappen led to a delay over both of their new deals, with even Russell sweating over his future.

Now, Villeneuve has suggested that Antonelli's poor form over the summer period left Mercedes with no room to manoeuvre, making it clear they needed Russell to lead the team.

➡️ READ MORE

