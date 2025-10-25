F1 Results Today: Championship leader flounders as Max Verstappen lays down Mexican GP marker
Nine F1 drivers took to the track for the first time this weekend in Friday's second practice session, having been replaced by rookies for FP1 at the Mexican Grand Prix earlier in the day.
Max Verstappen set the best time of the session in his updated Red Bull, setting an early marker ahead of Saturday's qualifying session as he continues to hunt down the McLaren pair of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.
While Norris put in a reasonable time to go fourth fastest, a sloppy qualifying simulation run from championship-leading Piastri was only enough for 12th on the timing boards as he fights desperately to keep his head above water in the title battle.
Charles Leclerc followed up his session-leading lap in FP1 with the second best time of the afternoon in FP2, sending something of a warning to the challengers that Sunday's race may not be all about them.
F1 FP2 Results: Mexican Grand Prix 2025
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:17.392s
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.153s
|3
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.174s
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.251s
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.300s
|6
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.437s
|7
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+0.491s
|8
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0.546s
|9
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+0.547s
|10
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+0.562s
|11
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+0.826s
|12
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.840s
|13
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+0.874s
|14
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+0.889s
|15
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+0.931s
|16
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+0.956s
|17
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|+1.050s
|18
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+1.329s
|19
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+1.463s
|20
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.802s
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.
Is there F1 today?
Practice continues in Mexico with FP3 on Saturday, October 25 at 11:30am (local time) and 6:30pm (BST). To read the complete breakdown of practice times and how to watch in select locations click here.
