Max Verstappen, Laurent Mekies, Yuki Tsunoda, 2025, generic

F1 Results Today: Red Bull star shines at Mexican GP as pressure piles on at-risk driver

Chris Deeley
A quiet FP1 session at the Mexican Grand Prix saw a whole host of driver changes, with just 11 full-time drivers on track.

The Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez played host to the biggest driver mix-up of the year as every team but Sauber took the opportunity for one of their mandated rookie practice sessions.

Red Bull fill-in Arvid Lindblad was the rookie driver highest on the timing sheets, beating out team-mate Yuki Tsunoda by almost a tenth of a second as the Japanese driver fights for his 2026 seat.

Elsewhere, Ferrari drivers bookended the timings board, with Charles Leclerc setting the fastest lap of the hour and sports car racer Antonio Fuoco half a second off the pace in 20th on his F1 race weekend debut.

F1 FP1 Results: Mexican Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap
1Charles LeclercFerrari1:18.380
2Kimi AntonelliMercedes+0.107s
3Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+0.380s
4Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.404s
5Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+0.536s
6Arvid LindbladRed Bull+0.617s
7Esteban OconHaas+0.658s
8Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+0.710s
9Franco ColapintoAlpine+0.951s
10Alex AlbonWilliams+1.004s
11Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+1.029s
12Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+1.092s
13Pato O'WardMcLaren+1.300s
14Frederik VestiMercedes+1.309s
15Paul AronAlpine+1.482s
16Ryo HirakawaHaas+1.693s
17Ayumu IwasaRacing Bulls+1.773s
18Luke BrowningWilliams+1.930s
19Jak CrawfordAston Martin+1.991s
20Antonio FuocoFerrari+2.474s

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

Practice continues in Mexico with FP2 later on Friday, October 24 at 4pm (local time) and 11pm (BST). To read the complete breakdown of practice times and how to watch in select locations click here.

F1 RESULTS TODAY: Championship leader flounders as Max Verstappen lays down Mexican GP marker

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen ‘targeted’ in FIA data hack as Red Bull decide on Dunne deal

