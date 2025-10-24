close global

﻿
Sky F1 hit with major LIVE technical issue at Mexican GP

Sheona Mountford
Sky Sports, microphone, generic

Sky Sports F1 experienced technical issues during Friday’s FP1 session at the Mexican Grand Prix, prompting David Croft to deliver a string of apologies to viewers of the live session.

The UK broadcaster were forced to offer limited coverage to viewers during FP1, with issues reported on their timing boards in the commentary box, no tyre information on the left hand side depicting the drivers' names and their on board footage was also down.

“Apologies to you all, we’re having a few technical issues here at the moment so there is a bit of a reduced coverage," Croft said on commentary.

"We are working very hard behind the scenes to try and fix the issues I can tell we’re working hard, I can see our sound supervisor beavering away in the commentary box.”

Sky experience error during Mexican GP

The session continued on track as normal, as Sky looked to fix the issue promptly with FP2 taking place later in the evening at 11pm (BST).

Croft also added: “A few of you might be wondering why I’ve not trailed our onboard coverage and team radio coverage.

"One of the technical problems we’re experiencing at the moment is the lack of onboard coverage so apologies for that, we’re doing our best to fix it so you can ride onboard too.”

1997 world champion, Jacques Villeneuve, who was alongside Croft in the commentary booth, then joked: “The drivers aren’t quiet we’re just not hearing them. We don’t hear them whining!”

