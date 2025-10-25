F1 Qualifying Today: Mexican Grand Prix 2025 start time with UK clock change, TV channel and live stream

As the F1 championship battle hots up, here's how you can catch McLaren's title hopefuls and reigning champion Max Verstappen going all out to secure pole position in qualifying for the Mexican Grand Prix.

McLaren's two young stars Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris are separated by just 14 points in the drivers' championship with five rounds remaining, but four-time champion Verstappen has now joined the fight.

Verstappen is just 26 points behind Norris, and 40 behind championship leader Piastri, as the title battle looks set to go down to the wire.

On Saturday, the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez plays host to the first competitive session of the Mexican GP weekend, where all three will be attempting to take pole position for Sunday's main event.

Verstappen leads the way in 2025 with seven poles, while Piastri and Norris have five and four respectively.

But Mercedes' George Russell and the two Ferrari stars Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will also be looking to get in the mix with the top three, and cause problems for whichever championship protagonist fails to put in a blistering lap in Q3.

Here are your timings for Saturday's crucial qualifying session in Mexico City.

F1 Qualifying times - Mexican Grand Prix

The competitive action will get underway in Mexico City today (Saturday, October 25, 2025), with qualifying at 3pm local time (CST).

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Mexican Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

Qualifying - Saturday, October 25, 2025

Location Time Local time (CST) 3:00pm Saturday British Summer Time (BST) 10:00pm Saturday Central European Summer Time (CEST) 11:00pm Saturday United States (EDT) 5:00pm Saturday United States (PDT) 2:00pm Saturday United States (CDT) 4:00pm Saturday Australia (AEDT) 8:00am Sunday Australia (AWST) 5:00am Sunday Australia (ACDT) 7:30am Sunday Japan (JST) 6:00am Sunday South Africa (SAST) 11:00pm Saturday Egypt (EEST) 12:00am Sunday China (CST) 5:00am Sunday India (IST) 2:30am Sunday Brazil (BRT) 6:00pm Saturday Singapore (SGT) 5:00am Sunday Saudi Arabia (AST) 12:00am Sunday Turkey (EEST) 12:00am Sunday United Arab Emirates (GST) 1:00am Sunday

When do the clocks change in the UK?

The clocks change early on Sunday morning, meaning these qualifying times will not be affected.

At 2am on Sunday, October 26, clocks in the UK will fall back an hour as we return to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT), meaning we will have lighter mornings but darker evenings. It also means that we get an extra hour in bed on Saturday night, perfect after watching the day's exhausting F1 action!

Clocks will not go forward again until Sunday, March 29 2026, when we will be back onto British Summer Time once more (BST).

How to watch the Mexican Grand Prix action live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN F1, Mediaset Canada CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports Luxembourg RTL.lu Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

