close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Piastri and Norris looking glum with an edited background of the F1 paddock with a Mexican flag overlay

F1 Qualifying Today: Mexican Grand Prix 2025 start time with UK clock change, TV channel and live stream

F1 Qualifying Today: Mexican Grand Prix 2025 start time with UK clock change, TV channel and live stream

Sam Cook
Piastri and Norris looking glum with an edited background of the F1 paddock with a Mexican flag overlay

As the F1 championship battle hots up, here's how you can catch McLaren's title hopefuls and reigning champion Max Verstappen going all out to secure pole position in qualifying for the Mexican Grand Prix.

McLaren's two young stars Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris are separated by just 14 points in the drivers' championship with five rounds remaining, but four-time champion Verstappen has now joined the fight.

Verstappen is just 26 points behind Norris, and 40 behind championship leader Piastri, as the title battle looks set to go down to the wire.

On Saturday, the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez plays host to the first competitive session of the Mexican GP weekend, where all three will be attempting to take pole position for Sunday's main event.

Verstappen leads the way in 2025 with seven poles, while Piastri and Norris have five and four respectively.

But Mercedes' George Russell and the two Ferrari stars Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will also be looking to get in the mix with the top three, and cause problems for whichever championship protagonist fails to put in a blistering lap in Q3.

Here are your timings for Saturday's crucial qualifying session in Mexico City.

F1 Qualifying times - Mexican Grand Prix

The competitive action will get underway in Mexico City today (Saturday, October 25, 2025), with qualifying at 3pm local time (CST).

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Mexican Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

Qualifying - Saturday, October 25, 2025

LocationTime
Local time (CST)3:00pm Saturday
British Summer Time (BST)10:00pm Saturday
Central European Summer Time (CEST)11:00pm Saturday
United States (EDT)5:00pm Saturday
United States (PDT)2:00pm Saturday
United States (CDT)4:00pm Saturday
Australia (AEDT)8:00am Sunday
Australia (AWST)5:00am Sunday
Australia (ACDT)7:30am Sunday
Japan (JST)6:00am Sunday
South Africa (SAST)11:00pm Saturday
Egypt (EEST)12:00am Sunday
China (CST)5:00am Sunday
India (IST)2:30am Sunday
Brazil (BRT)6:00pm Saturday
Singapore (SGT)5:00am Sunday
Saudi Arabia (AST)12:00am Sunday
Turkey (EEST)12:00am Sunday
United Arab Emirates (GST)1:00am Sunday

When do the clocks change in the UK?

The clocks change early on Sunday morning, meaning these qualifying times will not be affected.

At 2am on Sunday, October 26, clocks in the UK will fall back an hour as we return to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT), meaning we will have lighter mornings but darker evenings. It also means that we get an extra hour in bed on Saturday night, perfect after watching the day's exhausting F1 action!

Clocks will not go forward again until Sunday, March 29 2026, when we will be back onto British Summer Time once more (BST).

How to watch the Mexican Grand Prix action live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesESPN, ESPN Deportes
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaCCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN F1, Mediaset
CanadaCTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
LuxembourgRTL.lu
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
BrazilBandeirantes, Bandsports
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Black Friday is rapidly approaching and some of the best 2025 deals are already available! NordVPN are offering up to 74 per cent off for a limited time only. Click here to get your hands on this steal of a deal and sign up to a secure network.

Please note that if you click on the above product link we may earn a small affiliate commission.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen ‘targeted’ in FIA data hack as Red Bull decide on Dunne deal

Related

F1 Mexican Grand Prix

Latest News

Lando Norris given reason for Mexican Grand Prix BOOING
Mexican Grand Prix

Lando Norris given reason for Mexican Grand Prix BOOING

  • 32 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Red Bull point out McLaren mistake as Lando Norris BOOED at Mexican GP
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Red Bull point out McLaren mistake as Lando Norris BOOED at Mexican GP

  • 1 hour ago
Red Bull chief Helmut Marko insists McLaren are making a Toto Wolff mistake
Latest F1 News

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko insists McLaren are making a Toto Wolff mistake

  • 3 hours ago
Sky Sports F1 needs an urgent shake-up and one driver could fix it
F1 Opinion

Sky Sports F1 needs an urgent shake-up and one driver could fix it

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Penalty Points 2025: Title rivals see points drop off licence
F1 2025

F1 Penalty Points 2025: Title rivals see points drop off licence

  • Today 13:00
FIA explain controversial safety car that robbed Max Verstappen at the Mexican GP
Mexican Grand Prix

FIA explain controversial safety car that robbed Max Verstappen at the Mexican GP

  • Today 12:44
More news

Most read

FIA announce F1 race winner handed LATE penalty after US Grand Prix
300.000+ views

FIA announce F1 race winner handed LATE penalty after US Grand Prix

  • 20 october
 F1 News Today: Late FIA penalty announced as McLaren disqualification decision made
300.000+ views

F1 News Today: Late FIA penalty announced as McLaren disqualification decision made

  • 21 october
 Piastri and Norris lose out after McLaren disqualification decision at US GP
200.000+ views

Piastri and Norris lose out after McLaren disqualification decision at US GP

  • 20 october
 Max Verstappen out for redemption after double Mexican GP penalty
150.000+ views

Max Verstappen out for redemption after double Mexican GP penalty

  • 25 october
 Red Bull star announces exit as 2026 destination confirmed
100.000+ views

Red Bull star announces exit as 2026 destination confirmed

  • 11 october
 Red Bull confirm driver exit as F1 hope gets new seat for 2026
75.000+ views

Red Bull confirm driver exit as F1 hope gets new seat for 2026

  • 23 october

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x