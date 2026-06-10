Driver issued disciplinary warning over Monaco radio rants

Formula E driver and Cupra Kiro star Dan Ticktum has been handed a formal disciplinary warning from his own team after a series of radio rants at the Monaco E-Prix last month.

Ticktum earnt back-to-back poles in Monaco, but his weekend son unfolded when he lost a podium after a penalty for colliding with Antonio Felix da Costa. The Brit was then also fined for missing media commitments after he left the track in a fury.

In the second race, his anger at losing out on points translated to team radio, where he unleashed a series of frustrated rants that have landed him in hot water.

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As he drove back into the pits to retire he labelled the position as 'pathetic' and added: “I've had enough of this! It's not a category of talent."

He previously told The Race that: "The stewarding level in this championship at the moment is just dreadful, so everyone is driving like arseholes. There's loads of half moves, loads of lunges, not necessarily all the driver's fault, really. It's just not being policed properly, and it's just like a rental car race."

"I don't know in what other championship in the world that you can hit another driver up the arse and they lose a few positions and you don't get anything for it. It's just a joke."

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Formula E CEO and Cupra Kiro team react to Ticktum rants

Following his outburst in Monaco and his decision to leave the track, Ticktum held a meeting with Formula E CEO Jeff Dodds.

Dan Ticktum

On Ticktum's comments, Dodds said: "He used language that he wasn't proud of, so that's one thing, and we would prefer he didn't use. And the second is that he chose to express his opinions, and they are his opinions, and he’s allowed to have them.

“But he chose to express them publicly before expressing them privately to some of the people that he was talking about. I think, in hindsight, he realised maybe there's a process he should go through first before choosing to put those out more publicly.”

Now Cupra Kiro team principal Russell O'Hagan has reacted to Ticktum's comments, and revealed to The Race that: "We have reviewed a number of topics with Dan openly since Monaco and are issuing a second formal reprimand of the season," said Kiro team principal Russell O'Hagan.

"We will be working together to adopt an improved approach, with more of what we need from him."

“Having taken some time since Monaco to review the season to date, we have two clear takeaways.

"One is to really understand how we are approaching everything holistically with Dan. We are incredibly quick over one lap in all sessions, but falling short of our potential in the races, where the points are awarded. There is just no room for imperfections at the sharp end with the type of racing we have in Formula E, so we have to review and potentially slightly redefine our approach, targets and metrics.

"The second point is to ensure Dan's frustrations and energy are harnessed constructively. We understand them, but as a team, we expect everyone to uphold the standards of professionalism, respect and teamwork that are fundamental to how we operate and best perform as an organisation.

"What is equally important to say is that we also recognise our responsibility as a team to give Dan the platform and support he needs to deliver at his best, because there have been a number of occasions this season where we should have done better for him.

"He is a hugely talented driver and a very important part of the team. We trust that the process we are now in will deliver improvements from him on and off track, and we can have a very strong second half of the season together."

The Race also reports that Kiro could feasibly bench or even fire Ticktum, although this has not 'been specifically discussed within the team at present.'

They continue that Kiro could possibly call up former McLaren and Maserati driver Jake Hughes in the instance that Ticktum is benched or fired.

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Written by Sheona Mountford - F1 Journalist Sheona Mountford is a motorsport journalist specialising in F1. As a writer and contributor, she covers a wide range of motorsport series from F1 to F1 Academy, responsible for breaking news, live race coverage and in depth analysis of the sport and the culture around it. View full biography

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