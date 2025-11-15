How Lewis Hamilton could have been a footballer

Lewis Hamilton recently made a surprising admission that F1 wasn’t his only goal growing up, and that he was also focused on becoming a professional footballer.

The seven-time world champion failed to finish his second home race of the year in Brazil last weekend, making contact with both Carlos Sainz and Franco Colapinto which caused damage to his Ferrari’s floor.

Hamilton eventually retired from the Brazilian GP, with Ferrari leaving Interlagos with just six points from a possible 58 as the champion faced disappointment in front of the Brazilian crowd.

The Brit was made an honorary Brazilian citizen in 2022, an acknowledgement of Hamilton’s connection to the country and he dedicated the honour to the late Ayrton Senna.

Speaking to Brazilian GQ ahead of the race weekend, Hamilton expressed that he would even consider moving to the country, and said: "I love Rio.

"I think of the few places I've visited here, I like the lifestyle there the most. And, of course, I know some people there, so I think it could be a good place for me."

The interview then moved onto the topic of football where Hamilton revealed, rather surprisingly, that he wanted to be a footballer growing up.

Hamilton reveals early attempts at a football career

According to the champion, he trained to be a footballer until the age of 14, and was due to try out for Arsenal's youth team during the team's glory days under Arsene Wenger, before he had to give up the dream to focus on F1.

"I played for a local club and my goal was to try out for Arsenal's under-16 team," he said.

"Even so, I love how football unites people all over the world, and how anyone can play.

"Especially when you see children playing in the streets and how it brings them closer together. As Nelson Mandela always said, sport really can change the world."

Back in 2022, Hamilton was linked, alongside the likes of Serena Williams, as an investor backing Sir Martin Broughton's bid to buy Chelsea, although this never materialised.

Hamilton has also revealed in previous interviews that growing up at home he was encouraged to support Arsenal, and that his football loyalties were often divided.

"When I was young, around the corner from where I lived, I used to play football with all the kids and a couple of close friends at the time. I really wanted to fit in. I was the only kid of colour there," Hamilton said separately to ESPN.

"I knew all the kids supported someone different, one was Tottenham Hotspur, one was Manchester United. I remember switching between these teams when I was younger and getting home and my sister Sam punching me several times in the arm, basically beat me, saying 'You have to support Arsenal!'

"I remember five, six years old that I then became a supporter of Arsenal. But my Uncle Terry is a big Blues fan, so I've been to so many games with him to watch Arsenal and Chelsea play. Ultimately I'm a sporting fan - it is the biggest sport in the world and Chelsea is one of the biggest clubs in the world and most successful.

"When I heard about the opportunity I was like, 'Wow, this is one of the greatest opportunities to be part of something so great.'"

