We are six days out from the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix - and F1 fans are panicking.

The premier motorsport series in the world will once again land on the world-famous Strip this week as Lando Norris looks to take a step closer to his first drivers’ championship title.

One thing Norris, Oscar Piastri, Max Verstappen and co do not expect to contend with in the Nevada desert is snow. But thanks to social media, that narrative is very much alive and well right now.

Las Vegas snow forecast goes viral

Chaos erupted on Saturday after a post on Twitter displayed a weather forecast suggesting a 60 per cent chance of snow for Las Vegas next Saturday - the day of the 2025 Grand Prix (start time is 10pm local, 6am Sunday in the UK).

The Twitter algorithm duly picked up the post, and the resulting panic from fans (some of whom wanted the race cancelled) saw it go properly viral.

Now this would all be absolutely fine (well sort of, nobody really wants a snow race) if the weather forecast in question had related to Las Vegas, Nevada. But instead it was Las Vegas, New Mexico.

Twitter’s own ‘trending’ feature eventually highlighted the mixup and confusion as it explained the situation:

"A viral X post claiming snow in Las Vegas next Saturday during the Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix caused excitement and concern among fans, but it actually referred to Las Vegas, New Mexico. Official forecasts for the Nevada city predict clear skies, mild temperatures around 61°F, and possible morning rain on November 22. The mix-up highlights how social media can amplify forecast errors, with users quickly clarifying the distinction between the two cities."

So to be clear, it is (hopefully) not going to snow in Las Vegas, Nevada next Saturday. And this phenomenon is not new.

A local media article talking about ‘record snowfall in Las Vegas in November 2024 was one of the biggest viral hits of the year on Google’s Discover platform. Again, people thought it was Nevada. Again, it was New Mexico. Again, what a world…

There is still some bad Vegas weather ahead for F1

While snow may not disrupt next week’s action on The Strip, there is still a chance that things could get quite messy, with rain currently forecast for Friday - when qualifying is due to take place.

As of now, there is only a six per cent chance of rain landing on the circuit on the actual day of the race - Saturday November 22.

