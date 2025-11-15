F1 and the Las Vegas Grand Prix return for the third year running as the title race comes to a thrilling conclusion.

Last year Verstappen achieved his fourth consecutive drivers' championship in Las Vegas, despite Mercedes' George Russell and Lewis Hamilton achieving a one-two for the team.

Now as F1 heads to Vegas, Lando Norris looks to be the newest driver to add his name to the history books and become the 2025 world drivers' champion, but can he add a win around F1's newest track to his name?

The circuit was designed by Tilke Engineers & Architects, founded by Hermann Tilke, a former racing driver and legendary circuit designer.

Tilke has designed several F1 circuits, including the Red Bull Ring, the Circuit of the Americas (COTA), and the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

However, it is his son, Carsten Tilke, who was the mastermind behind the Las Vegas Street Circuit track design, the construction of which is estimated to have cost around $500 million.

Las Vegas Street Circuit - Track Layout

The 6.2-kilometre street circuit is a thrilling ride that takes drivers through the heart of Sin City.

The circuit runs anticlockwise, featuring 17 corners and a 1.92km straight, making it one of the fastest tracks on the F1 calendar, with the lap record of 1:34.876 set by McLaren star Lando Norris at last year's event.

The start/finish line and turns 1 to 4 are situated in a former parking lot that F1 purchased for a whopping $240 million and transformed into a state-of-the-art pit and plaza area.

As drivers exit the area and head to Koval Lane, they will experience a 1km straight from turn 4 until they reach a hard braking zone at Westchester Drive (turn 5).

Turns 6, 7, 8, and 9 will take drivers around the iconic Sphere before accelerating down Sands Avenue to turn 12.

Between turns 12 and 14, the track offers a 1.92km straight that provides drivers with stunning views of Las Vegas Boulevard, including iconic landmarks of the strip; the Venetian, the Mirage, Caesars Palace, the Eiffel Tower at Paris Las Vegas, and the Bellagio Fountains.

Finally, the circuit will travel along East Harmon Avenue from turns 14 to 17, before the left kink of turn 17 takes it back to the start/finish line.

The 2024 track layout for the Las Vegas Grand Prix and no major changes are expected for 2025

Track stats

- Number of laps: 50

- Number of corners: 17

- Number of straights: 3

- Number of DRS zones: 2

- Track length: 6.201km

- Race distance: 309.958km

- Top speed: 212mph



Track Construction

The Las Vegas F1 track construction drummed up significant complaints from locals in 2023, with the track taking six months to construct in full. The ongoing disruption was reportedly cut down significantly ahead of this year's race, with the construction only taking three months.

The Bellagio Fountains, one of the most iconic sights in Las Vegas, were especially hard hit this time last year as the trees in front of the fountains had been cut down to make way for grandstands, which completely blocked the view of the fountains for the public.

Both the Bellagio Fountain and the Mirage Volcano shows were closed during the 2023 race weekend, and to add insult to injury, the water in the Venetian was drained to create a 'special platform' for guests to watch the race.

Pedestrian bridges in Las Vegas have caused the majority of the controversy this time around, with a law now reportedly in place that legally stops pedestrians from congregating on the bridges. Regardless of whether fans are allowed to stop and watch the show-stopping event from such platforms, the view from the main pedestrian bridge at the track has been boarded up with metal sheets to prevent fans from dropping stuff onto the track and for safety.

Many locals expressed frustration over the traffic congestion brought about by the F1 race in 2023, believing the entire event to be a waste of money, with frustrations spilling over into proceedings in 2024, with local businesses continuing to declare that F1's presence on the strip has hurt their earnings.

