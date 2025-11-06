Williams F1 fans have been left stunned on social media by yet another change announced by the team ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix weekend.

Earlier this week, Williams revealed that they would be changing their name and adopting a new logo for 2026, with a nod to Frank Williams with the logo design, and the dropping of 'Racing' from their name.

Those changes will officially be in play from January 2026 onwards.

Now, however, they have revealed a more imminent change that has really gone down well with fans, with a stunning new livery revealed for the Brazilian GP weekend.

Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz will race in new-look Williams machinery, with a sleek light blue and orange livery being revealed in partnership with Gulf Oil.

It's one of a number of livery changes that Williams have implemented throughout this year, and this one in particular has social media alight with compliments.

"If you don’t make this your default livery next year, then you’re missing a trick," one user commented. "Gorgeous."

Another fan said: "These colours are everything I ever want on a racecar. This is beautiful and you should be given +50 points for style," while somebody else commented: "Just when I thought I was so over the old Gulf livery Williams comes up with this. It is brilliant!"

One user issued a bold statement: "One of the best liveries ever I think. The look. The message. The team," and another fan suggested that Williams should have this as their 2026 livery: "Ditch blue. Keep this as your default."

Williams' battle for fifth

Williams currently have 111 points on the board, accumulating more points in 2025 than they have in the past seven seasons combined, as they hope for a top-five finish.

Albon's early season form really helped them on their way, picking up seven top-seven finishes in the first 16 race weekends of the season.

And where his form has faltered along the way, Sainz has been there to pick up the pieces and still ensure that the team are scoring regular points to keep them ahead of their midfield rivals.

Sainz's early season performances were not particularly great, but he has managed to turn it around as he adapts to his new Williams team.

The Spaniard earned the Grove outfit their first grand prix podium in a full-length race since 2017 at the recent Azerbaijan GP, and he has scored 22 points in the last four race weekends.

His form is really helping Williams' chances of a fifth-place constructors' championship finish, which would put them in a good place ahead of next year's regulation changes.

Photo credit: Williams F1

READ MORE: Sainz absent at Brazilian GP

Related