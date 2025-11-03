Williams F1 team will return to their roots in 2026 after they announced their new name and logo inspired by Frank Williams for next season.

Currently the team races under the name Atlassian Williams Racing, but from January 2026 onwards they will shift their identity and instead be called 'Atlassian Williams F1 Team.'

In the team's own words, the rebrand reflects their 'sole purpose to race and win in the top echelon of motorsport.'

The name is not the only change for 2026, with the 'W' logo being replaced by a new version of Frank Williams' original ‘Forward W’, which was introduced in their founding year of 1977 and was a hallmark of their championship winning years.

In total, Williams have claimed seven drivers' titles and nine constructors' over their history; but have failed to win a single championship since 1997 with Jacques Villeneuve.

Williams' reasons for this change in 2026 are therefore clear - to represent the evolution of a team that once again wants to be a powerhouse name in F1.

Are Williams an F1 team on the rise?

The team cites Carlos Sainz's podium at the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix and their sprint podium in Austin as evidence of this growth.

Williams are also currently fifth in the constructors' standings with 111 points, accumulating more points in 2025 than they have in the past seven seasons combined.

It has still been a long time since Williams have tasted victory however, with their last win achieved by Pastor Maldonado at the 2012 Spanish GP, a statistic their team principal hopes to remedy in the coming years.

“I am proud that from next year we will be known as Atlassian Williams F1 Team and carry a logo on our car inspired by our founder Sir Frank Williams and deeply connected with our decades of success," team principal James Vowles said on the change.

“As a team we are inspired by our past but excited about our future, and committed to writing a new Championship-winning chapter in Williams’ history.

“This evolved team identity reflects who we are, where we are going, and reintroduces our title-winning legacy to a growing F1 audience that was not following the sport when we were last dominant.”

