Reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen has sent a clear response to Lewis Hamilton’s claim that the FIA stewards have demonstrated ‘double standards’.

Hamilton’s chance of finally claiming a first grand prix podium with Ferrari was crushed at the Mexican Grand Prix after he was slammed with a 10-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining a lasting advantage ahead of Verstappen.

As a result of the verdict, Hamilton finished eighth, way below expectations given his starting position of third, but the champion was left annoyed by the lack of action from the FIA at the start of the race.

Whilst many, including Hamilton, felt Verstappen was owed a penalty, the Red Bull driver clapped back, saying: “That’s racing... It’s been done to me too, so why shouldn’t I be allowed to do the same? It’s the same for everyone.”

Red Bull accused of hiding Yuki Tsunoda's true performance

Jacques Villeneuve has heavily criticised Red Bull for ‘overprotecting’ Yuki Tsunoda as he continues to struggle at the F1 team alongside Max Verstappen.

The 1997 champion was left baffled after Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies claimed Tsunoda had a good weekend at the Mexican Grand Prix, after the underperforming racer finished P11.

Though his place at the team is on the line, Villeneuve believes Tsunoda has already proved that he hasn’t got what it takes to retain his seat next season.

George Russell to Ferrari? How Verstappen could decide Hamilton's future

George Russell has been linked with a potential move to Ferrari

Mercedes F1 star George Russell has been named by Italian media as a potential target for a future move to Ferrari.

The British racer made the move up to the Silver Arrows in 2022, competing alongside seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton for three seasons.

Since Hamilton made the switch to the Scuderia, Russell has cemented his place as Mercedes' No.1 driver, but if Max Verstappen were to take his spot, could we see Russell make the move to Maranello as well?

Alpine F1 sale talks begin

Preliminary talks have taken place to sell a large share in the Alpine F1 team.

The Enstone-based outfit have struggled mightily in 2025, carrying out a driver swap that failed to yield any points in the standings, where they currently sit dead last where the F1 constructors' championship is concerned.

The Sports Business Journal report that investment firm Otro Capital has now had early talks about selling its 24 per cent stake in the team.

The share was bought less than two years ago and allowed celebrity investors such as Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Trent Alexander-Arnold to get involved in the high octane world of motosport.

F1 superstar Charles Leclerc announces engagement to Alexandra Saint Mleux

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc sent F1 fans into a frenzy on social media after announcing his engagement to Alexandra Saint Mleux.

The 28-year-old driver has been in a public relationship with the Art student since 2023, with the couple frequently wowing the paddock with their effortless race weekend style.

Congratulations from Leclerc's fellow F1 drivers poured in as he shared snaps of the special moment, which adorable pooch Leo helped with as he sported a collar with the message 'Dad wants to marry you'.

