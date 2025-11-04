Lewis Hamilton has offered his congratulations to Ferrari F1 team-mate Charles Leclerc after he announced his engagement to partner Alexandra Saint Mleux on social media.

Leclerc stunned fans at the weekend when he shared a picture on Instagram announcing his engagement to long-term partner Saint Mleux, aided of course by their trusty pooch Leo.

Saint Mleux and Leclerc made their first public appearance together at Wimbledon in 2023, and since then the influencer has upped her presence in the F1 paddock, showcasing her enviable style on most race weekends.

The pair’s engagement was captured in a series of pictures posted to Instagram, including an arrangement of red roses in the shape of a heart and a picture of a diamond ring rumoured to be worth half a million dollars.

F1 world congratulates Leclerc on engagement

Lewis Hamilton was amongst those in the F1 paddock to offer their congratulations to Leclerc and Saint Mleux, and wrote underneath the post: “Congratulations to you both.”

Leclerc’s former Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz also offered a celebratory message of ‘Yesssss’, while the team themselves added: “Fantastic news!! Congratulations.”

Esteban Ocon provided a classy response of his own, writing his message in the language of love itself. French.

“Félicitations à vous deux!” he wrote (which I assume means 'congratulations to you both').

Even tracks on the F1 calendar gained sentience at the mention of the engagement, with the Hungaroring also offering their congratulations in the comments section.

And the award for most random celebrity to offer their well wishes? Charlie Puth who took to the comments to celebrate the engagement and remind everyone he is a musician, where he wrote: “Congratulations to you both!! (Musical note emoji, bell emoji).”

Of course the upcoming nuptials was a chance for brands and corporations to enjoy their slice of the pie in regards to social media engagement, with both WhatsApp and Duolingo getting in on the action.

“Real life podium moment,” WhatsApp added (whatever that means).

Duolingo added: “Max Verstappen and I will be there.”

Odd.

