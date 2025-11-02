Max Verstappen sent a clear response to anyone who believes Lewis Hamilton’s penalty at the Mexican Grand Prix was evidence of a ‘double standard’ from the F1 stewards.

The seven-time world champion’s chance of a first podium with Ferrari was batted away after he was slammed with a 10-second time penalty last time out for leaving the track at Turn 4 and gaining a lasting advantage ahead of Verstappen.

As a result of his penalty, Hamilton finished a disappointed eighth, but the champion was left annoyed by the stewards lack of action at the start of the main event in Mexico City.

Both Verstappen and Charles Leclerc left the track and gained an advantage at the first corner on lap one, but neither driver received a penalty.

Speaking to DAZN after the Mexican GP, Hamilton accused the FIA of having double standards, saying: “Ultimately I feel very let down by the governing body.

"It’s double standards as you can tell and it is what it is."

In his own conversation with DAZN, Verstappen held a very different interpretation of the stewards’ decision, and said: “That’s racing.

“It’s what we can do within the regulations. It’s what the stewards allow us to do.”

“It’s been done to me too, so why shouldn’t I be allowed to do the same? It’s the same for everyone.”

While Verstappen and Leclerc did both leave the track at Turn 1, and gain an advantage as the Ferrari overtook Lando Norris for first and the Red Bull passed Hamilton for third, both drivers gave the positions back promptly.

Furthermore, neither Verstappen or Leclerc built up enough of a distance over Norris and Hamilton to gain a lasting advantage, hence why they were not given a 10-second time penalty.

On the other hand, Hamilton at Turn 4 rejoined the track quite a way ahead of Verstappen and did not give the position back to the Dutchman, with Bearman overtaking for fourth.

In regards to leaving the track, the FIA’s penalty guidelines describe the offence as: “Leaving the track and gaining a lasting advantage. Clarification: a sporting advantage towards another competitor was gained, either in time or position or maintenance of a position.”

The punishment during the race is also defined as: “10 second Penalty (Baseline) up to Drive Through. Five seconds in case of mitigating circumstances.”

