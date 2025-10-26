Lando Norris leads as Max Verstappen causes chaos at Mexican Grand Prix
Lando Norris leads as Max Verstappen causes chaos at Mexican Grand Prix
EARLY REPORT: Lando Norris led the early stages of the Mexican GP as F1 champion Max Verstappen caused chaos at Turn 1.
The Mexican GP got off to a frantic start as Norris, Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc and Verstappen went four abreast into Turn 1.
Verstappen went deep into the first corner and cut the corner, keeping fourth place, which led to calls from George Russell over team radio to give the place back.
"Verstappen just cut the corner, braked late and cut the grass. At least give the position back!" Russell cried.
Norris retain crucial lead at Mexican GP
Norris ended the first lap in the lead ahead of Leclerc and Hamilton, who were unable to usurp the McLaren at the first corner.
The drama didn't end there, with Verstappen going off the track after he attempted a lunge on Hamilton, which saw the four-time world champion fall behind Ollie Bearman who rocketed to fourth amid the chaos.
Hamilton himself also went off track at Turn 4, but maintained third position after the battle with his former title rival.
The seven-time world champion was noted for failing to follow the race directors' notes after the incident with Verstappen, in a busy afternoon for the FIA's stewards.
Hamilton wasn't investigated for failing to follow the race directors' notes, but was given a 10-second time penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage.
For Norris, the hard work was done on the opening lap, and if the Brit can hold onto his lead throughout the 71-lap distance he has a chance to overtake team-mate Oscar Piastri for first in the drivers standings.
Amid the lap one chaos, Piastri dropped down to ninth and behind the Red Bull of Yuki Tsunoda, only able to get past on lap 11.
READ MORE: Hamilton out? Sainz linked with 'sensational Ferrari return'
Related
Latest News
Lando Norris given reason for Mexican Grand Prix BOOING
- 35 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Red Bull point out McLaren mistake as Lando Norris BOOED at Mexican GP
- 1 hour ago
Red Bull chief Helmut Marko insists McLaren are making a Toto Wolff mistake
- 3 hours ago
Sky Sports F1 needs an urgent shake-up and one driver could fix it
- 3 hours ago
F1 Penalty Points 2025: Title rivals see points drop off licence
- Today 13:00
FIA explain controversial safety car that robbed Max Verstappen at the Mexican GP
- Today 12:44
Most read
FIA announce F1 race winner handed LATE penalty after US Grand Prix
- 20 october
F1 News Today: Late FIA penalty announced as McLaren disqualification decision made
- 21 october
Piastri and Norris lose out after McLaren disqualification decision at US GP
- 20 october
Max Verstappen out for redemption after double Mexican GP penalty
- 25 october
Red Bull star announces exit as 2026 destination confirmed
- 11 october
Red Bull confirm driver exit as F1 hope gets new seat for 2026
- 23 october