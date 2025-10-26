Lando Norris leads as Max Verstappen causes chaos at Mexican Grand Prix

EARLY REPORT: Lando Norris led the early stages of the Mexican GP as F1 champion Max Verstappen caused chaos at Turn 1.

The Mexican GP got off to a frantic start as Norris, Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc and Verstappen went four abreast into Turn 1.

Verstappen went deep into the first corner and cut the corner, keeping fourth place, which led to calls from George Russell over team radio to give the place back.

"Verstappen just cut the corner, braked late and cut the grass. At least give the position back!" Russell cried.

Norris retain crucial lead at Mexican GP

Norris ended the first lap in the lead ahead of Leclerc and Hamilton, who were unable to usurp the McLaren at the first corner.

The drama didn't end there, with Verstappen going off the track after he attempted a lunge on Hamilton, which saw the four-time world champion fall behind Ollie Bearman who rocketed to fourth amid the chaos.

Hamilton himself also went off track at Turn 4, but maintained third position after the battle with his former title rival.

The seven-time world champion was noted for failing to follow the race directors' notes after the incident with Verstappen, in a busy afternoon for the FIA's stewards.

Hamilton wasn't investigated for failing to follow the race directors' notes, but was given a 10-second time penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage.

For Norris, the hard work was done on the opening lap, and if the Brit can hold onto his lead throughout the 71-lap distance he has a chance to overtake team-mate Oscar Piastri for first in the drivers standings.

Amid the lap one chaos, Piastri dropped down to ninth and behind the Red Bull of Yuki Tsunoda, only able to get past on lap 11.

