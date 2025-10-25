Lewis Hamilton out? Carlos Sainz linked with 'sensational Ferrari return'

Williams F1 star Carlos Sainz is being linked with a stunning return to Ferrari, according to reports from Italian media.

Sainz had to make way at Ferrari ahead of the 2025 season due to the blockbuster transfer of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes to Maranello.

But since then, Hamilton has not even been able to secure a grand prix podium, something Sainz has achieved at Williams after picking the Grove-based outfit following news he would be replaced at Ferrari.

Sainz claimed two grands prix victories in Ferrari red last season, as the team came within 11 points of a first championship since 2008.

Now, Corriere della Sera are reporting that Sainz could potentially make a return to the Maranello-based outfit for 2027.

Hamilton's contract is due to come to an end at the end of 2026, which could make him the driver to depart, while Charles Leclerc has recently expressed his frustration with Ferrari's lack of pace, and Italian media have been speculating whether he could end his Ferrari contract early.

Ferrari's 2025 struggles

While Hamilton has clearly struggled in relation to his team-mate Leclerc, there is no doubt that Ferrari's SF-25 has not been a championship-challenging car.

Neither Hamilton nor Leclerc have been able to challenge for a grand prix victory in 2025 and, even when Hamilton's form has begun to pick up as the season has gone on, the best he's been able to achieve is four fourth-place finishes.

But the second year of Hamilton's Ferrari contract sees wholesale regulation changes, which may just allow Ferrari to make a jump on their rivals.

The same can be said for Williams, of course, and Sainz, Hamilton and Leclerc will all be patiently waiting to see what their respective teams can provide them with for next season.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen ‘targeted’ in FIA data hack as Red Bull decide on Dunne deal

READ MORE: Hamilton stunt left American police unhappy

Related