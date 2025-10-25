close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz Jr.

Lewis Hamilton out? Carlos Sainz linked with 'sensational Ferrari return'

Lewis Hamilton out? Carlos Sainz linked with 'sensational Ferrari return'

Sam Cook
Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz Jr.

Williams F1 star Carlos Sainz is being linked with a stunning return to Ferrari, according to reports from Italian media.

Sainz had to make way at Ferrari ahead of the 2025 season due to the blockbuster transfer of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes to Maranello.

But since then, Hamilton has not even been able to secure a grand prix podium, something Sainz has achieved at Williams after picking the Grove-based outfit following news he would be replaced at Ferrari.

Sainz claimed two grands prix victories in Ferrari red last season, as the team came within 11 points of a first championship since 2008.

Now, Corriere della Sera are reporting that Sainz could potentially make a return to the Maranello-based outfit for 2027.

Hamilton's contract is due to come to an end at the end of 2026, which could make him the driver to depart, while Charles Leclerc has recently expressed his frustration with Ferrari's lack of pace, and Italian media have been speculating whether he could end his Ferrari contract early.

Ferrari's 2025 struggles

While Hamilton has clearly struggled in relation to his team-mate Leclerc, there is no doubt that Ferrari's SF-25 has not been a championship-challenging car.

Neither Hamilton nor Leclerc have been able to challenge for a grand prix victory in 2025 and, even when Hamilton's form has begun to pick up as the season has gone on, the best he's been able to achieve is four fourth-place finishes.

But the second year of Hamilton's Ferrari contract sees wholesale regulation changes, which may just allow Ferrari to make a jump on their rivals.

The same can be said for Williams, of course, and Sainz, Hamilton and Leclerc will all be patiently waiting to see what their respective teams can provide them with for next season.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen ‘targeted’ in FIA data hack as Red Bull decide on Dunne deal

READ MORE: Hamilton stunt left American police unhappy

Related

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari F1 Charles Leclerc Carlos Sainz

Latest News

Lando Norris given reason for Mexican Grand Prix BOOING
Mexican Grand Prix

Lando Norris given reason for Mexican Grand Prix BOOING

  • 30 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Red Bull point out McLaren mistake as Lando Norris BOOED at Mexican GP
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Red Bull point out McLaren mistake as Lando Norris BOOED at Mexican GP

  • 1 hour ago
Red Bull chief Helmut Marko insists McLaren are making a Toto Wolff mistake
Latest F1 News

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko insists McLaren are making a Toto Wolff mistake

  • 2 hours ago
Sky Sports F1 needs an urgent shake-up and one driver could fix it
F1 Opinion

Sky Sports F1 needs an urgent shake-up and one driver could fix it

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Penalty Points 2025: Title rivals see points drop off licence
F1 2025

F1 Penalty Points 2025: Title rivals see points drop off licence

  • Today 13:00
FIA explain controversial safety car that robbed Max Verstappen at the Mexican GP
Mexican Grand Prix

FIA explain controversial safety car that robbed Max Verstappen at the Mexican GP

  • Today 12:44
More news

Most read

FIA announce F1 race winner handed LATE penalty after US Grand Prix
300.000+ views

FIA announce F1 race winner handed LATE penalty after US Grand Prix

  • 20 october
 F1 News Today: Late FIA penalty announced as McLaren disqualification decision made
300.000+ views

F1 News Today: Late FIA penalty announced as McLaren disqualification decision made

  • 21 october
 Piastri and Norris lose out after McLaren disqualification decision at US GP
200.000+ views

Piastri and Norris lose out after McLaren disqualification decision at US GP

  • 20 october
 Max Verstappen out for redemption after double Mexican GP penalty
150.000+ views

Max Verstappen out for redemption after double Mexican GP penalty

  • 25 october
 Red Bull star announces exit as 2026 destination confirmed
100.000+ views

Red Bull star announces exit as 2026 destination confirmed

  • 11 october
 Red Bull confirm driver exit as F1 hope gets new seat for 2026
75.000+ views

Red Bull confirm driver exit as F1 hope gets new seat for 2026

  • 23 october

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x