Lewis Hamilton out? Carlos Sainz linked with 'sensational Ferrari return'
Lewis Hamilton out? Carlos Sainz linked with 'sensational Ferrari return'
Williams F1 star Carlos Sainz is being linked with a stunning return to Ferrari, according to reports from Italian media.
Sainz had to make way at Ferrari ahead of the 2025 season due to the blockbuster transfer of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes to Maranello.
But since then, Hamilton has not even been able to secure a grand prix podium, something Sainz has achieved at Williams after picking the Grove-based outfit following news he would be replaced at Ferrari.
Sainz claimed two grands prix victories in Ferrari red last season, as the team came within 11 points of a first championship since 2008.
Now, Corriere della Sera are reporting that Sainz could potentially make a return to the Maranello-based outfit for 2027.
Hamilton's contract is due to come to an end at the end of 2026, which could make him the driver to depart, while Charles Leclerc has recently expressed his frustration with Ferrari's lack of pace, and Italian media have been speculating whether he could end his Ferrari contract early.
Ferrari's 2025 struggles
While Hamilton has clearly struggled in relation to his team-mate Leclerc, there is no doubt that Ferrari's SF-25 has not been a championship-challenging car.
Neither Hamilton nor Leclerc have been able to challenge for a grand prix victory in 2025 and, even when Hamilton's form has begun to pick up as the season has gone on, the best he's been able to achieve is four fourth-place finishes.
But the second year of Hamilton's Ferrari contract sees wholesale regulation changes, which may just allow Ferrari to make a jump on their rivals.
The same can be said for Williams, of course, and Sainz, Hamilton and Leclerc will all be patiently waiting to see what their respective teams can provide them with for next season.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen ‘targeted’ in FIA data hack as Red Bull decide on Dunne deal
READ MORE: Hamilton stunt left American police unhappy
Related
Latest News
Lando Norris given reason for Mexican Grand Prix BOOING
- 30 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Red Bull point out McLaren mistake as Lando Norris BOOED at Mexican GP
- 1 hour ago
Red Bull chief Helmut Marko insists McLaren are making a Toto Wolff mistake
- 2 hours ago
Sky Sports F1 needs an urgent shake-up and one driver could fix it
- 3 hours ago
F1 Penalty Points 2025: Title rivals see points drop off licence
- Today 13:00
FIA explain controversial safety car that robbed Max Verstappen at the Mexican GP
- Today 12:44
Most read
FIA announce F1 race winner handed LATE penalty after US Grand Prix
- 20 october
F1 News Today: Late FIA penalty announced as McLaren disqualification decision made
- 21 october
Piastri and Norris lose out after McLaren disqualification decision at US GP
- 20 october
Max Verstappen out for redemption after double Mexican GP penalty
- 25 october
Red Bull star announces exit as 2026 destination confirmed
- 11 october
Red Bull confirm driver exit as F1 hope gets new seat for 2026
- 23 october