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George Russell looks on with the Japan flag in the background

F1 Qualifying Results: Japanese Grand Prix times & positions

George Russell looks on with the Japan flag in the background — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Qualifying Results: Japanese Grand Prix times & positions

The qualifying results from the Japanese Grand Prix will be available here

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

F1 qualifying takes place today (Saturday, March 28) for the Japanese Grand Prix at the Suzuka International Circuit.

This weekend's Japanese GP marks the last before a month long break due to the race cancellations in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, with Mercedes once again looking like the red hot favourites.

The party at the top has been disrupted by McLaren however, where Oscar Piastri had a successful Friday at Suzuka and topped the timesheets in FP2. But, are Mercedes holding back their true pace? All will be revealed in qualifying.

Below is a table where the results will be posted after Japanese Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday March 28. Further down you can also find out what time and how to watch qualifying in your region.

READ MORE: Verstappen reacts after disqualification heartbreak'

F1 Qualifying Results: Japanese Grand Prix 2026

Japanese Grand Prix Qualifying Results
Position Driver Team Time
1TBCTBCTBC
2TBCTBCTBC
3TBCTBCTBC
4TBCTBCTBC
5TBCTBCTBC
6TBCTBCTBC
7TBCTBCTBC
8TBCTBCTBC
9TBCTBCTBC
10TBCTBCTBC
11TBCTBCTBC
12TBCTBCTBC
13TBCTBCTBC
14TBCTBCTBC
15TBCTBCTBC
16TBCTBCTBC
17TBCTBCTBC
18TBCTBCTBC
19TBCTBCTBC
20TBCTBCTBC
21TBCTBCTBC
22TBCTBCTBC

F1 Qualifying Times - 2026 Japanese Grand Prix

Following the third and final practice session on Saturday morning, the Suzuka International Circuit plays host to grand prix qualifying at 3pm local time (JST), or 6am GMT.

Find the session start time converted to your local time zone below:

Japanese Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Qualifying - Saturday, March 28, 2026

LocationTime
Local time (JST)15:00 Saturday
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)06:00 Saturday
Central European Time (CET)07:00 Saturday
United States (ET)02:00 Saturday
United States (CT)01:00 Saturday
United States (PT)23:00 Friday
Brazil (BRT)03:00 Saturday
Australia (AWST)14:00 Saturday
Australia (ACDT)16:30 Saturday
Australia (AEDT)17:00 Saturday
Mexico (CST)00:00 Saturday
China (CST)14:00 Saturday
South Africa (SAST)08:00 Saturday
Egypt (EET)08:00 Saturday
India (IST)11:30 Saturday
Singapore (SGT)14:00 Saturday
Turkey (TRT)09:00 Saturday
United Arab Emirates (GST)10:00 Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST)09:00 Saturday

How to watch the 2026 Japanese Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
*United StatesApple TV
ChinaShanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN
CanadaRDS, TSN
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet
LuxembourgRTL Lux, Sky DE
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 Sport
BrazilBandeirantes
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

* - A free seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch F1 for free this weekend.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

When do the clocks go forward in the UK?

The clocks go forward this weekend in the UK, on Sunday, March 29. This will happen at 2am UK time, and will mean that we are onto BST rather than GMT.

This means that although Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix is an hour earlier than qualifying local time at 2pm JST, both qualifying and the race will be on at 6am UK time.

Changes to F1 Qualifying in 2026

There are a couple of changes to the way qualifying works this year, not quite as sweeping as the new technical regulations.

Firstly we now have 22 cars on the grid, so instead of 5 cars exiting after Q1 and Q2, we will have 6 being eliminated. That still leaves 10 for the pole shootout in Q3.

The other notable change is in the timings - Q3 now gets an extra minute and lasts for 13 rather than 12.

READ MORE: F1 journalist kicked out by Verstappen breaks silence over Japanese GP storm

Sheona Mountford
Written by
Sheona Mountford - F1 Journalist
Sheona Mountford is a motorsport journalist specialising in F1. As a writer and contributor, she covers a wide range of motorsport series from F1 to F1 Academy, responsible for breaking news, live race coverage and in depth analysis of the sport and the culture around it.
View full biography

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