The Formula 1 journalist who was ejected from a Red Bull media briefing by Max Verstappen has spoken out after the Dutchman's awkward outburst in Suzuka.

Ahead of this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix, The Guardian sports writer Giles Richards was in the paddock, expecting to hear from Verstappen on Thursday prior to the track action, which will kick off on Friday.

But before the British journalist could get the scoop from the session, the four-time champion chose to reignite an old feud, stating: "I won't begin until he's gone," in reference to Richards.

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The British journalist previously angered Verstappen at the final round of the 2025 championship in Abu Dhabi, arguing that Verstappen had lost out on the drivers' title by just two points as a result of his controversial on-track incident with the George Russell at last year's Spanish GP.

The 28-year-old made it painfully clear at the time that he did not agree nor was he a fan of the narrative Richards was pushing, and now, the F1 champion has made it clear that he is in no rush to forget their disagreement anytime soon.

After a brief interaction in Japan had established that the cause of Verstappen's anger was the same line of questioning adopted by Richards at last year's season finale, the Red Bull star moved to abruptly end the conversation, telling the journalist to: "Get out".

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As the world of F1 media reacted to the bold ban implemented by Verstappen, Richards himself has spoken out, telling his side of the story.

In an article for The Guardian following the events of Thursday's media session, Richards revealed that his trip to Japan was the first time he had encountered the Dutchman this year, and though three months had passed since their awkward spat in Abu Dhabi, it seemed clear Verstappen was nowhere near ready to forget the pair's history.:

The piece written by Richards opened with: "In the grand scheme of things I enjoy a remarkably privileged career, paid to cover Formula 1, a sport I have loved since 1976. So I am loth to complain, but was deeply disappointed when Max Verstappen chose to eject me from his press conference on Thursday at the Japanese Grand Prix over a question asked at the end of last season."

The British journalist then gave insight into how the awkward reunion had unfolded, writing: "When he saw me he stared, smiled and declared he would not speak until I left.

"In the course of a brief 30-second exchange, he told me to 'get out' twice. I have never been asked to leave a press conference. It is an extremely rare occurrence for a journalist in F1, with barely anyone able to recall more than one or two examples.

"In more than a decade of covering the sport I have interviewed Verstappen perhaps a dozen times, all of them friendly and good humoured. His outstanding talent garnered praise and admiration in those articles, criticism by contrast has been minimal and only when warranted...one incident last year, however, has seemingly touched a nerve."

But despite claiming that his previous coverage of Verstappen's career and his relationship with the Red Bull driver had been relatively positive, Richards went on to reveal: "After being told he would not speak unless I left, I asked if it was because of the question in Abu Dhabi. He said it was. Once more I was taken aback. I might have had a nervous grin again, who knows? I asked him to confirm if it was because of the question in Abu Dhabi about Spain. He did. 'You’re really that upset about it?' I asked, to which he replied: 'Get out. Yeah. Get out.'

"Marching orders received I duly departed. Verstappen had been smiling throughout the exchange. Perhaps he was simply enjoying the power dynamic? The day carried on; there are far more serious problems in the world than an F1 driver being cross with you."

The aftermath of the uncomfortable Suzuka experience has been far from positive for Richards either, who went on to reveal in his piece for The Guardian that an F1 fan had found his email and sent him a rather aggressive correspondence that claimed he was 'the problem'.

"You’re the problem. You’re the toxic dips*** who’s responsible for the whole British bias in F1. You’re the worst," Richards claimed the email read.

But the Brit has been met with rallying support from his fellow F1 journalists, even revealing that one paddock peer told him Verstappen's behaviour in Japan on Thursday was 'classless'.

Rounding off his side of the story, Richards explained that he hoped to move on from the setback, signing off the piece by writing: "I still admire Verstappen and I hope we can enjoy a better relationship in the future. Sometimes, difficult, awkward questions have to be asked. That’s the job that comes with the privilege."

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Written by Kerry Violet - F1 News Editor Having graduated from the University of Sheffield with a 2:1 in Journalism in 2022, Kerry continued her pursuit of finding a full-time position in motorsport through work with the F1 Arcade in London, where she got to meet true fans of the sport and make a live grand prix watch party memorable for them. It was here that she confirmed her dream of combining her background in journalism and love of motorsport, going on to volunteer with the female-led platform Empoword Journalism. Having completed stints as a screen editor and sports editor, Kerry landed her first F1-specific editorial role with GPFans and has thoroughly enjoyed continuing to work closely with the sport ever since. The access GPFans offers Kerry has allowed her to interview big names such as Naomi Schiff and David Coulthard and given her experiences she could only have dreamt of as a young F1 fan. View full biography

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