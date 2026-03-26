F1 News Today: Honda chief to face media as brutal Aston Martin timeline revealed
F1 News Today: Honda chief to face media as brutal Aston Martin timeline revealed
The day's biggest F1 news ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix!
Honda F1 chief Koji Watanabe will face the music at the Japanese Grand Prix on Friday where he will delve deeper into Aston Martin's woes.
Things could get tense in Japan.
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Aston Martin could be forced to wait 'a year' for new team principal
Following rumours Jonathan Wheatley could be Aston Martin bound, the rumoured length of his F1 gardening leave has emerged as a barrier to a union anytime soon.
It is a timeline that nobody saw coming.
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Fernando Alonso absent at Japanese GP
Aston Martin F1 team have confirmed in an official statement that Fernando Alonso's arrival at the Japanese Grand Prix will be delayed.
And the Spaniard could not have a better reason for the delay.
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Verstappen back on track AGAIN before Japanese GP
Max Verstappen can't get enough of racing and as F1 gears up for the 2026 Japanese Grand Prix, the Dutch champion has already been spotted on track.
It comes just days before he is set to get back behind the wheel of his Red Bull F1 car.
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Martin Brundle reveals the thing he hates about living in London
Sky F1 pundit and TV icon Martin Brundle has opened up about one of the pitfalls of living in London.
If you have lived or worked in the city, you know exactly what he's talking about.
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