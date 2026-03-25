F1 legend Martin Brundle reveals the thing he hates about living in London

Sky F1 pundit and TV icon Martin Brundle has opened up about one of the pitfalls of living in London.

Love them or hate them, Brundle and Crofty are synonymous with F1 for fans in the UK.

The pair are a formidable double act that has seen them cover the very best and the very worst of F1's modern history.

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They are also at their core incredibly passionate F1 fans who have a deep love of motor racing and fast cars. Which is why Brundle in particular has opened up on one of the things that he hates about living in London.

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Brundle: There's no point driving in London

For those of you reading this piece that have either lived or worked in London, you likely know where this is going. But for those that aren't familiar with the city, let's just say you will be hard pushed to find a road you can drive on that doesn't have a 20mph speed limit.

That is if you could even get above 20mph with all of the traffic.

And it is this exact issue that often sees Brundle ditching four wheels for two when he's on a day off in the city.

"I'd take my e-bike," Brundle said during an interview with fashion outlet SLMan.

"Taking a car in London is a misery. If I have to drive, it's a Porsche – either the Cayenne or a 911 GT3. I like the steering, I like the feel, the way they're keyed into the road.

"But, at 20 miles an hour in London traffic, it might as well be the bike."

Brundle and Crofty are Sky F1's lead commentating team

So if not London, then which city does Brundle want to visit?

"Austin, Texas," the Sky commentator said when asked which grand prix he would go to as a spectator this year.

"My advice is always to go to a track that's got a great city nearby. Somewhere with culture, great restaurants, fun places to be in the evenings.

"Austin ticks every box. Budapest works for the same reason."

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