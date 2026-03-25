Max Verstappen can't get enough of racing and as F1 gears up for the 2026 Japanese Grand Prix, the Dutch champion has already been spotted on track.

Last weekend, Verstappen once again took on a four-hour race around the Nurburgring, competing in a Mercedes-AMG GT3 alongside team-mates Dani Juncadella and Jules Gounon.

The Verstappen Racing team took pole position in Germany before winning the NLS2 race, only to be disqualified for using seven sets of tyres instead of the maximum six.

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Rest isn’t in Max Verstappen's vocabulary however, as he returned to the racetrack on Wednesday in Japan for Red Bull’s promotional events.

Before Suzuka’s official race weekend kicks off, the Red Bull driver was seen behind the wheel of a Nissan Z NISMO GT500 at Fuji Speedway.

READ MORE: Aston Martin confirm driver swap at Japanese Grand Prix

Verstappen Braves the Fuji Rain

Despite less-than-ideal conditions at Fuji, the Dutch ace didn’t hesitate to get on the wet track. The car sported a special Red Bull livery and was fitted with several cameras, hinting that spectacular footage of his run may soon be revealed.

Fans took to social media with playful remarks, wondering, “Does this guy ever sleep?” and even asking if he’s had time to meet his daughter yet.

Switching from a GT3 car just days ago to this GT500 machine marks a serious upgrade in pace. The Nissan Z NISMO GT500 competes in Japan’s Super GT championship, a series known for its extremely fast vehicles.

On a circuit like Fuji, the Nissan is reportedly up to twelve seconds quicker than a GT3 car under dry conditions.

Max Verstappen is currently at the Fuji Speedway driving a Nissan Z NISMO GT500 in a Red Bull livery



📽️@Tzuyutan_x pic.twitter.com/aMcPRwQBVl — Holiness (@F1BigData) March 25, 2026

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