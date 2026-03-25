F1 champion Max Verstappen back on track days before Japanese GP
F1 champion Max Verstappen back on track days before Japanese GP
Verstappen was spotted at the Fuji Speedway
Max Verstappen can't get enough of racing and as F1 gears up for the 2026 Japanese Grand Prix, the Dutch champion has already been spotted on track.
Last weekend, Verstappen once again took on a four-hour race around the Nurburgring, competing in a Mercedes-AMG GT3 alongside team-mates Dani Juncadella and Jules Gounon.
The Verstappen Racing team took pole position in Germany before winning the NLS2 race, only to be disqualified for using seven sets of tyres instead of the maximum six.
Rest isn’t in Max Verstappen's vocabulary however, as he returned to the racetrack on Wednesday in Japan for Red Bull’s promotional events.
Before Suzuka’s official race weekend kicks off, the Red Bull driver was seen behind the wheel of a Nissan Z NISMO GT500 at Fuji Speedway.
READ MORE: Aston Martin confirm driver swap at Japanese Grand Prix
Verstappen Braves the Fuji Rain
Despite less-than-ideal conditions at Fuji, the Dutch ace didn’t hesitate to get on the wet track. The car sported a special Red Bull livery and was fitted with several cameras, hinting that spectacular footage of his run may soon be revealed.
Fans took to social media with playful remarks, wondering, “Does this guy ever sleep?” and even asking if he’s had time to meet his daughter yet.
Switching from a GT3 car just days ago to this GT500 machine marks a serious upgrade in pace. The Nissan Z NISMO GT500 competes in Japan’s Super GT championship, a series known for its extremely fast vehicles.
On a circuit like Fuji, the Nissan is reportedly up to twelve seconds quicker than a GT3 car under dry conditions.
READ MORE: Kimi Antonelli's F1 victory - Star ignored George Russell order at Chinese GP
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Verstappen 'looking for Mercedes F1 move' as pressure ramps up on Russell and Antonelli
- Yesterday 20:27
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Latest News
F1 champion Max Verstappen back on track days before Japanese GP
- 27 minutes ago
Honda chief to face F1 media over Aston Martin nightmare
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Christian Horner return on the ropes, Adrian Newey 'not doing well'
- 3 hours ago
Kimi Antonelli blown away by Lewis Hamilton response
- Today 14:27
Aston Martin issue statement as Fernando Alonso absent at Japanese GP
- Today 10:17
Max Verstappen entourage unleashes savage dig at F1 ahead of Japanese Grand Prix
- Today 12:55
Most read
Lewis Hamilton Chinese GP disqualification a watershed moment for Ferrari
- 14 march
FIA announce late Mercedes penalty verdict after front row lockout at Australian Grand Prix
- 7 march
FIA president receives official letter from 20 drivers demanding change including former F1 stars
- 18 march
F1 Qualifying Results: Australian Grand Prix times and positions - Verstappen crashes out, Russell dominates
- 7 march
Max Verstappen disqualified from Nurburgring race hours after huge win
- 21 march
Max Verstappen Nurburgring Results: NLS2 Qualifying times and grid order
- 21 march