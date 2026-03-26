Max Verstappen banishes English journalist from press conference: 'Get out'
Max Verstappen banishes English journalist from press conference: 'Get out'
Explosive scenes from the F1 great's Suzuka media briefing
Max Verstappen made headlines during Thursday’s media session at the Japanese Grand Prix as the four-time F1 world champion refused to start his briefing until one English journalist had left the room.
In recent years, the British media’s criticism of Verstappen had become well known. Even though sentiment seemed to mellow somewhat last season, the 2025 Abu Dhabi finale still lingered in memory. Verstappen made it clear he hadn’t forgotten his confrontation with The Guardian’s Giles Richards, choosing not to speak until the reporter had left the room.
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Verstappen vs Russell, the media fallout
During the final weekend of the 2025 F1 season in Abu Dhabi, Richards argued that Verstappen had lost the championship by two points because he wasn’t fully focused at the Spanish Grand Prix - citing that much-publicised on-track altercation with George Russell. Verstappen had already dismissed this claim, insisting that other reasons were to blame for the title slipping away.
Nevertheless, the British press found Richards’ perspective compelling and referenced it repeatedly. Verstappen’s actions at Suzuka on Thursday just underscored the fact he has not forgotten that, and is not willing to let the past be ignored.
The 28-year-old Dutchman flatly stated, "I won't begin until he's gone," ensuring that the disputed incident remained firmly in the spotlight.
After a brief exchange in which the journalist established the cause of Verstappen's anger, the Red Bull star ended the conversation by telling Richards: "Get out".
Verstappen vs Giles Richards, the context
So that Abu Dhabi press conference exchange was the spark which led to Thursday's big flashpoint in Suzuka.
When asked about that Barcelona incident with Russell, Verstappen snapped back angrily: “You forget all the other stuff that happened in my season.
“The only thing you mention is Barcelona, I knew that would come.”
Verstappen then paused, and said: “Are you giving me a stupid grin now?”
Max vs the English media
This is not the first time Verstappen has had a run-in with English media - notably he refused to speak to UK outlet Sky Sports F1 at the 2022 Mexican Grand Prix due to comments made by pitlane reporter Ted Kravitz.
Kravitz had spoken about the circumstances in which Verstappen claimed his first world championship on that hugely controversial night in Abu Dhabi in 2021, and Verstappen was not impressed.
READ MORE: Fernando Alonso absent at Japanese GP
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